Rahul Gandhi announces ‘vote bachao, desh bachao’ march at Ramlila Maidan on November 1

Gandhi alleged that names had been deleted from voter lists, rules were violated and those raising questions faced police action. “Now the country will answer,” he said.

“Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our Constitution,” Gandhi has earlier said while attacking the BJP and the Election Commission over electoral-roll concerns.

The Congress leader said the November 1 mobilisation was for everyone “who cares about democracy”, adding: “The vote is yours. The fight is also yours.”

Advertisement

Gandhi directed supporters to Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. He said the event would include a people’s march and a “maharally”.

हमारा वोट चुराया जा रहा है और ये हम किसी हाल में चुपचाप नहीं सहेंगे। मतदाता सूचियों से नाम काटे गए। नियम-कानून तोड़े गए। और सवाल पूछने वालों पर लाठियां चलीं। अब जवाब देश देगा। 1 नवंबर - चलो दिल्ली। वोट बचाओ - देश बचाओ जन मार्च और महारैली। छात्र, किसान, मज़दूर, महिलाएं, नौजवान और व्यापारी - जिस-जिस को लोकतंत्र की फ़िक्र है, वो ज़रूर आए। वोट आपका है। लड़ाई भी आपकी है। 📍 रामलीला मैदान, नई दिल्ली PS: BJP और उसके साथियों का दिल से धन्यवाद, जो इस कार्यक्रम का इतना ज़ोर-शोर से प्रचार कर रहे हैं और इसे ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा लोगों तक पहुंचा रहे हैं। बस अगले 7 दिन भी यही जोश और लगन बनाए रखिए! #ChaloDilli #RamlilaMarch — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 25, 2026

The Congress has in recent months repeatedly sought an independent, Supreme Court-monitored probe into alleged police excesses against student protesters, arguing that citizens must be allowed to question the government without intimidation.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Supreme Court asks Rahul Gandhi to explain his actions regarding Oct 12 march to top court

In a pointed postscript, Gandhi thanked the BJP and its allies “from the heart” for publicising the November 1 programme “so vigorously” and reaching it to more people. He urged them to maintain the same “energy and dedication” for the next seven days.

Gandhi’s announcement comes amid his continuing campaign against the Election Commission and the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists. He has alleged that the exercise amounts to “vote chori” and has demanded accountability from the poll panel.

DON'T MISS: Election Commission transfers around 20 CEOs in 20 months amid SIR, changes seen in Nirwachan Sadan, Delhi EC: Report

The BJP has not yet issued a detailed response to Gandhi’s latest call for the Delhi march. The Congress is expected to use the November 1 gathering to unite opposition-aligned social groups around its demand for electoral integrity.