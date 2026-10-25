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Rahul Gandhi announces ‘vote bachao, desh bachao’ march at Ramlila Maidan on November 1

Rahul Gandhi announces ‘vote bachao, desh bachao’ march at Ramlila Maidan on November 1

Gandhi’s announcement comes amid his continuing campaign against the Election Commission and the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 25, 2026 11:54 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi announces ‘vote bachao, desh bachao’ march at Ramlila Maidan on November 1Rahul Gandhi directed supporters to Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced a “Vote Bachao – Desh Bachao” march and mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1, alleging that voters’ names were being removed from electoral rolls and democratic rights were under attack.

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In a post on X, Gandhi appealed to students, farmers, workers, women, youth and traders to join the protest. “Our vote is being stolen and we will not remain silent under any circumstances,” he said in Hindi.

Gandhi alleged that names had been deleted from voter lists, rules were violated and those raising questions faced police action. “Now the country will answer,” he said.

“Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our Constitution,” Gandhi has earlier said while attacking the BJP and the Election Commission over electoral-roll concerns.

The Congress leader said the November 1 mobilisation was for everyone “who cares about democracy”, adding: “The vote is yours. The fight is also yours.”

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Gandhi directed supporters to Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. He said the event would include a people’s march and a “maharally”.

The Congress has in recent months repeatedly sought an independent, Supreme Court-monitored probe into alleged police excesses against student protesters, arguing that citizens must be allowed to question the government without intimidation.

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In a pointed postscript, Gandhi thanked the BJP and its allies “from the heart” for publicising the November 1 programme “so vigorously” and reaching it to more people. He urged them to maintain the same “energy and dedication” for the next seven days.

Gandhi’s announcement comes amid his continuing campaign against the Election Commission and the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists. He has alleged that the exercise amounts to “vote chori” and has demanded accountability from the poll panel.

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The BJP has not yet issued a detailed response to Gandhi’s latest call for the Delhi march. The Congress is expected to use the November 1 gathering to unite opposition-aligned social groups around its demand for electoral integrity.

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Published on: Oct 25, 2026 11:53 AM IST
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