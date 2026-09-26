Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
₹469 crore investment gets ground for implementation in UP’s YEIDA region

₹469 crore investment gets ground for implementation in UP’s YEIDA region

Five companies have received land allotment letters for projects worth ₹469 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s YEIDA region, with the investments expected to create 4,625 jobs. The allotments, covering 71,190 sq metres, were announced during the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2026 in Greater Noida.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 26, 2026 8:03 PM IST
₹469 crore investment gets ground for implementation in UP’s YEIDA regionThe allotment letters were presented by Home Minister Amit Shah during the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2026 in Greater Noida on September 26.

Five companies have received land allotment letters for projects involving a proposed investment of ₹469 crore in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, with the projects expected to generate 4,625 employment opportunities.

The allotment letters were presented by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah during the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2026 in Greater Noida on September 26. The development is aimed at moving investment proposals towards actual project implementation and industrial activity in the state.

Advertisement

A total of 71,190 square metres of land has been allotted for the five projects.

Five companies receive land allotments

C&R Textiles Private Limited has been allotted 16,000 square metres and has proposed an investment of ₹104 crore. The project is expected to create around 2,000 jobs. Managing Director Chhatrapati Ranjit Rai received the allotment letter on behalf of the company.

Perfectpack Limited has received 16,200 square metres of land. The company plans to invest ₹125 crore and is expected to generate 700 employment opportunities. Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Rajgarhia represented the company.

SABS Exports International Private Limited has been allotted 16,180 square metres. It has proposed an investment of ₹87 crore, with around 475 jobs expected to be created. Company Director Chetan Sabharwal received the letter.

Advertisement

Simplast India Private Limited has received 12,000 square metres and proposed an investment of ₹78 crore. The project is expected to create 300 jobs. Company Director Gaurav Chugh received the allotment letter.

Sahu Exports Private Limited has been allotted 10,810 square metres. The company plans to invest ₹75 crore and create approximately 1,150 employment opportunities. Company Director Sanjeev Sahu received the letter.

Focus on turning investments into projects

The allotment of land marks a step towards translating investment proposals into projects on the ground. During the event, Shah also interacted with investors and discussed industrial expansion, investment opportunities and ways to accelerate business activity in Uttar Pradesh.

The allotments were made alongside the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2026, providing a platform for the state government and investors to discuss industrial opportunities.

Advertisement

The five projects span textiles, packaging, exports and manufacturing, with the proposed investments collectively expected to add to industrial capacity and employment in the YEIDA region.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 26, 2026 8:03 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more