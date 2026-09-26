₹469 crore investment gets ground for implementation in UP’s YEIDA region

A total of 71,190 square metres of land has been allotted for the five projects.

Five companies receive land allotments

C&R Textiles Private Limited has been allotted 16,000 square metres and has proposed an investment of ₹104 crore. The project is expected to create around 2,000 jobs. Managing Director Chhatrapati Ranjit Rai received the allotment letter on behalf of the company.

Perfectpack Limited has received 16,200 square metres of land. The company plans to invest ₹125 crore and is expected to generate 700 employment opportunities. Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Rajgarhia represented the company.

SABS Exports International Private Limited has been allotted 16,180 square metres. It has proposed an investment of ₹87 crore, with around 475 jobs expected to be created. Company Director Chetan Sabharwal received the letter.

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Simplast India Private Limited has received 12,000 square metres and proposed an investment of ₹78 crore. The project is expected to create 300 jobs. Company Director Gaurav Chugh received the allotment letter.

Sahu Exports Private Limited has been allotted 10,810 square metres. The company plans to invest ₹75 crore and create approximately 1,150 employment opportunities. Company Director Sanjeev Sahu received the letter.

Focus on turning investments into projects

The allotment of land marks a step towards translating investment proposals into projects on the ground. During the event, Shah also interacted with investors and discussed industrial expansion, investment opportunities and ways to accelerate business activity in Uttar Pradesh.

The allotments were made alongside the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2026, providing a platform for the state government and investors to discuss industrial opportunities.

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The five projects span textiles, packaging, exports and manufacturing, with the proposed investments collectively expected to add to industrial capacity and employment in the YEIDA region.