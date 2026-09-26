ECI says SIR decisions across states were approved unanimously by all three commissioners

The Commission also said the SIR exercise had been upheld by the Supreme Court in its May 27, 2026 order.

Schedules for 31 States/UTs also got unanimous nod

The poll panel said subsequent SIR schedules were also approved unanimously. The schedule for 12 States and Union Territories was issued on October 27, 2025, while that for another 19 States/UTs was issued on May 14, 2026.

The ECI said the final number of electors would be known only after the final publication of electoral rolls in the remaining 12 States under Phase III.

ALSO READ: Petition filed in Supreme Court seeking prosecution of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid SIR row

What did the Cabinet Secretary letter concern?

The Commission separately clarified that a letter sent by two Election Commissioners to the Cabinet Secretary was not related to any policy matter of the Commission or its IT division.

Advertisement

According to the ECI, the letter concerned the working of an officer on deputation to the Commission. It said work-reallocation orders issued by the officer were not actually implemented following directions from the two Commissioners.

The ECI also said the oversight of the IT division by the Deputy Election Commissioner was never withdrawn.

MUST READ: SIR woes: Election Commission adds 'Mark VIP' option in BLO App to track high-profile voters

ECI changes process for future meetings

The clarification came amid controversy over reports concerning differences among members of the poll panel over certain orders and administrative decisions.

The Commission said that for all future meetings, the agenda would be circulated in advance and minutes would be issued. It also said directions issued by Election Commissioners to officers of the poll body would be complied with.

Advertisement

SIR deadlines extended in Delhi, Maharashtra

Separately, the Commission extended deadlines for the ongoing SIR exercise in Delhi and Maharashtra.

In Delhi, the deadline for filing claims and objections was extended to October 30, while disposal of claims and objections was pushed to November 30.

In Maharashtra, the filing deadline was extended to October 12, while the disposal deadline was rescheduled to November 10.

The ECI also clarified that voters who receive notices during SIR generally do not need to appear for personal hearings, except in exceptional cases.

DO READ: Congress protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar spread across India; Gaurav Gogoi detained in Guwahati