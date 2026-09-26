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Rohit Sharma recalls Shikhar Dhawan partnership, says their 'Faltu ki baatein' kept pressure away

Rohit Sharma recalls Shikhar Dhawan partnership, says their 'Faltu ki baatein' kept pressure away

Their contrasting styles often allowed the pair to complement each other, with Dhawan's attacking intent providing momentum while Rohit gradually settled before accelerating

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  • Updated Sep 26, 2026 7:03 PM IST
Rohit Sharma recalls Shikhar Dhawan partnership, says their 'Faltu ki baatein' kept pressure awayFormer India opening partners Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Former Team India opening partners Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan revisited their memorable partnership at the top of the order on Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, sharing insights into the understanding and contrasting batting styles that made them one of India’s most successful opening combinations.

The duo looked back at their years together at the crease and even recreated their iconic walk to the middle with their bats at the request of host Maniesh Paul.

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‘Faltu ki baatein’ helped release pressure

Rohit explained that their conversations while walking out to bat were rarely about the game itself. Instead, the two often engaged in casual conversations, which he felt helped them deal with the pressure of international cricket.

“Aksar jab hum log batting par utarte the, hum dono aapas mein kaun ball daal raha hai, kaun kya kar raha hai uske baare mein baat nahi karte the. Hamare beech mein bahut faltu ki baatein hoti rehti thi,” Rohit said.

He added that these seemingly irrelevant conversations had a purpose.

“Woh isliye kyunki ek tareeka hai woh pressure apne aap se nikalne ka,” he said, explaining how their relaxed approach helped them settle before facing the opposition.

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Dhawan’s attacking approach gave Rohit time

Rohit also highlighted how Dhawan’s natural batting style complemented his own approach. According to the former India captain, Dhawan had the ability to score quickly without appearing to take excessive risks.

“Shikhar ka natural game hi aisa tha ki woh bina koi risk liye 100 ke upar unka strike rate hota tha hamesha,” Rohit said.

That approach, he explained, gave him the freedom to spend more time at the crease and build his innings.

“Isi wajah se mujhe mauka milta tha ki main aaraam se apna time loon aur aaraam se khelun,” Rohit added.

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A partnership built on understanding

Rohit and Dhawan formed one of India's most recognisable opening pairs across formats, particularly in ODIs. Their contrasting styles often allowed the pair to complement each other, with Dhawan's attacking intent providing momentum while Rohit gradually settled before accelerating.

Their partnership also became known for its easy-going chemistry, both on and off the field.

The Family Full House episode offered a glimpse into that relationship, with the two former teammates reflecting on the communication and mutual understanding that helped them succeed together.

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Published on: Sep 26, 2026 7:03 PM IST
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