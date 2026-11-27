Manufacturing and waste, and agriculture, received only about $1 billion each, as commercial returns in these segments are still being established. Annual climate and sustainability funding has remained between $3.5 billion and $6.5 billion since 2021. In 2026, the market saw fewer deals, but with larger ticket sizes, the report said.

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The next investment opportunities are increasingly emerging in infrastructure that can support renewable energy:

In biofuels, blending mandates are driving activity, while green hydrogen is beginning to find customers in the fertiliser and refinery sectors.

In electric mobility, opportunities are shifting towards fast-charging infrastructure, fleet electrification and domestic battery supply chains as the market matures.

Manufacturing and waste remain relatively underfunded, although mandates are creating buyers for recycling. Decarbonising heavy industry, meanwhile, will require a carbon price and greater support from international carbon markets.

Climate adaptation and resilience is also emerging as a potential investment market as physical climate risks rise.

The report estimates that every dollar invested in adaptation could generate $2-19 in benefits.

The scale of the opportunity is substantial. Delivering on India's 2070 net-zero commitment will require an estimated $22-24 trillion in investment, or about $500 billion annually, compared with approximately $135 billion invested each year currently.

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The report said India’s climate transition is increasingly aligned with domestic manufacturing, energy security and economic growth priorities under Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat. More than half of the country's installed power capacity is now non-fossil, while ethanol blending reached 20% in 2025, five years ahead of the original target.

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However, investment is constrained by limited access to testing facilities, first customers and reliable climate-risk data. Projects often need 12-15 years to mature, longer than the typical seven-to-10-year venture fund horizon, while remaining too early for conventional infrastructure financing.

The report called for a national climate-finance taxonomy, shared testing infrastructure and data platforms, long-term catalytic capital, stronger policy mandates and payment security to improve revenue visibility.

It said solutions are more likely to scale when they eliminate the green premium rather than rely on customers paying more for sustainable alternatives.