The night sky has become far more crowded in recent years. There are now 20,095 satellites in orbit, almost four times as many as at the end of 2019. Of the 16,662 active satellites, 15,883 are in low Earth orbit, below about 2,000 km. These satellites move across the sky and circle Earth roughly every 90 minutes.

Starlink is behind much of the increase

The sharp rise in satellite numbers began in 2019, when SpaceX started launching its Starlink broadband network.

At the end of 2019, there were 120 Starlink satellites in orbit. Today, there are 11,131. Starlink now accounts for 70% of active satellites in low Earth orbit. Other large networks, including China’s Guowang and Qianfan and Amazon Leo, are also planning thousands more satellites.

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Your location can change what you see

The number of satellites high above you varies depending on where you live. Falmouth in Cornwall has the most among the 186 places studied, with 83 satellites high in the sky at any moment after dark. Lerwick in Shetland has the fewest, with 47.

Among major cities, Plymouth has 83 satellites high in the sky, followed by Southampton, Brighton, Bristol and Cardiff with 82 each. London has 81.

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Further north, the numbers fall. Manchester has 77, Belfast 73, Glasgow and Edinburgh 67, and Aberdeen 61. Inverness has the fewest among major cities, with 59.

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The difference is largely linked to Starlink’s orbital paths. Starlink satellites pass high over the south of the UK more often than the north. For Starlink alone, Falmouth has four times as many satellites high overhead as Lerwick, with 47 compared with 12.

Fewer satellites can mean better viewing

The place with the most satellites overhead is not necessarily the best place to spot one.

Two things matter most: how dark the sky is and how many satellites are still catching sunlight after dark. Lerwick has 125 satellites catching sunlight at any moment after dark, compared with 103 in Falmouth. The darker skies of northern Scotland make satellites easier to see.

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London, meanwhile, gives off 241 times as much light at night as Brecon in mid Wales, the darkest place in the study.

When should you look up?

Satellites do not have lights of their own. What you see is sunlight reflecting from them while the sky on the ground is already dark. That is why the best time to look is just after dusk. In Penzance, the number of satellites catching sunlight peaks at 355 just after dusk.

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To improve your chances, look during the first couple of hours after sunset or before dawn, move away from bright lights and give your eyes 15 to 20 minutes to adjust. A satellite appears as a steady dot moving smoothly across the sky, while planes blink and have coloured lights.

The growing number of satellites is also becoming a concern for astronomers and engineers.