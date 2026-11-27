With generative AI potentially transforming 38 million Indian jobs by 2030, according to EY estimates cited in the report, here are five AI skills professionals could consider developing in 2027.

1. AI security

AI security recorded enrolment growth of 296% among Indian learners. As businesses increasingly integrate AI into their operations, protecting sensitive information, identifying vulnerabilities and managing technology-related risks could become important professional capabilities.

Cybersecurity professionals, technology consultants and risk management executives could consider specialised training in this area.

2. Agentic AI and workflow automation

Agentic workflow enrolments increased 238%, reflecting growing interest in AI systems capable of executing multi-step tasks.

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Professionals working in operations, technology, finance and business management could explore courses covering AI agents, workflow integration and automation to improve workplace efficiency.

3. Generative AI

Generative AI enrolments grew 125%, with Indian learners recording 12 enrolments per minute across Coursera and Udemy.

From marketing and content creation to financial analysis and software development, professionals could benefit from learning how to integrate GenAI tools into their existing responsibilities.

4. AI and machine learning foundations

Understanding machine learning fundamentals could help professionals develop a deeper understanding of AI applications, capabilities and limitations.

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Foundational courses could also provide a starting point for employees considering transitions into more technical roles.

5. Large language models and prompting

Large language model (LLM) applications, modelling and prompting feature among India's trending AI skills. These capabilities could help professionals generate more relevant outputs, improve productivity and integrate AI into industry-specific applications.

Evaluating returns on upskilling

Before spending on professional certifications, employees should assess course relevance, employer recognition, practical training opportunities and potential career benefits. Expensive programmes may not necessarily deliver better employment outcomes or salary increases.

Human skills also remain important. Critical thinking enrolments in India grew 65%, against 107% globally, while complex problem-solving increased 55%, compared with 126% worldwide.

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