The earnings recovery, however, was driven more by stronger revenues and improved operating performance than aggressive cost-cutting.

Oil and gas sector drives recovery

A significant portion of the earnings rebound came from the oil and gas sector, which had slipped into an aggregate loss in the June quarter after expenses surged 57%, outpacing revenue growth of 40%.

Analysts at Elara Capital attributed the subsequent recovery to Indian Oil Corporation's return to profitability, higher crude oil realisations for ONGC and strong earnings growth at Reliance Industries and standalone refiners.

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Excluding oil and gas, aggregate profit growth accelerated more modestly, from 21.2% to 25%, highlighting the sector's contribution to the headline earnings recovery.

Stronger sales help absorb rising costs

Companies outside banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and oil and gas recorded a particularly strong performance. Their net profit growth more than doubled from 13% to 28%, while revenue growth accelerated from 19% to 23%.

Moderating employee and financing expenses supported profitability. Interest cost growth slowed from 13.7% to 7.3%, while staff cost growth eased from 12.2% to 10.8%.

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Analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities attributed the broader earnings improvement to stronger commodity earnings, price increases and favourable base effects associated with GST rate cuts and earlier stress in the microfinance segment.

Metals outperform, automobiles face pressure

The earnings recovery remained uneven across industries. Metals and mining companies recorded 34% revenue growth and 72% profit growth, benefiting from favourable commodity prices.

Hindustan Zinc reported a 142% surge in net profit, supported by higher production, stronger zinc and silver prices, and lower production costs.

Automobile and component manufacturers, meanwhile, recorded revenue growth of around 30%, but profit growth remained at 9% as rising commodity and employee expenses continued to squeeze margins.

Financial services companies also witnessed slower profit growth, declining from 31.2% to 21.9%, despite accelerating credit demand.

Can the earnings momentum continue?

The December quarter could present fresh challenges. Raw material costs remain elevated, while the Reserve Bank of India has projected retail inflation at 5.2% for FY27.

A deficient monsoon, El Niño conditions and elevated energy prices could intensify inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, the favourable base effect from last year's GST rate cuts could gradually diminish.

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While festive demand may support revenues, sustaining earnings growth will increasingly depend on companies' pricing power, operational efficiency and ability to absorb rising input costs without undermining consumer demand.