Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2024: Big boost for Annamalai? Axis My India predicts 2-4 seats for NDA, 33-37 for INDIA bloc

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2024: In what could be a massive boost for K Annamalai, the BJP-led NDA may win 2-4 in Tamil Nadu. India Today-Axis My India has predicted 1-3 seats for BJP, and 33-37 seats for the INDIA bloc, which comprises Congress and MK Stalin-led DMK. Theni and Tirunelveli are the seats that the NDA can win. A tight contest has been predicted in Coimbatore, where BJP's state chief Annamalai is in the fray.

Today's Chanakya has, however, predicted 10 seats for the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

After dominating most of North and West, the BJP has set its eyes on Tamil Nadu - the fifth-largest state in terms of Lok Sabha seats (39). The southern state for decades saw a bipolar contest dominated by two Dravidian parties - DMK and AIADMK. This time, Tamil Nadu witnessed a three-cornered fight in this Lok Sabha election, with BJP under the leadership of K Annamalai appearing to be making serious inroads.

Agencies INDIA AIADMK NDA India Today-Axis My India 33-37 0-2 2-4 Today's Chanakya 29 ± 5 0 ± 2 10 ± 4 C Voter 37-39 0-0 0-2 Times Now Jan Ki Baat 36-38 0-0 1-3 India TV-CNX Cong (6-8), DMK (16-18) 0-1 5-7

In Tamil Nadu, all eyes are on the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat, where the BJP has fielded its firebrand leader Annamalai against former Coimbatore mayor and DMK leader Ganapathi Raj Kumar, and Singai G Ramachandran of the AIADMK.

Besides Coimbatore, other keenly watched constituencies are Nilgiris, Chennai South, Thoothukkudi, Theni, and Sivaganga. In Nilgiris, BJP's L Murugan is taking on former telecom minister and DMK leader A Raja. BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is contesting from Chennai South.

DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi is squaring off with AIADMK's R Sivasamy Velumani and SDR Vijayaseelan of TMC(M), which is part of the NDA, in Thoothukkudi.

While Karti P Chidambaram is contesting from Sivaganga, BJP ally TTV Dhinakaran is trying his luck from Theni.

MK Stalin-led DMK has allied with the Congress and five other parties. The DMK is contesting 21 seats, while Congress 9 and the Communist Party of India 2. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi are contesting two seats each.

From NDA, the BJP is fighting on 19 seats, Anbumani Ramadoss's Pattali Makkal Katchi on 10, and GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) on 2. TTV Dhinakaran's party, part of the NDA, is contesting on 2 seats.

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK is contesting on 32 seats. Former AIADMK leader and chief minister O. Panneerselvam is contesting from the Ramanathapuram seat as an Independent.

In the 2019 election, the first big poll in Tamil Nadu after the departure of two stalwarts J Jayalalitha and M Karunanidhi, the DMK-led alliance swept the general elections by winning 38 of 39. The AIADMK was reduced to just 1 seat, a humiliating defeat for a party that had won 37 seats in 2014.

The DMK-led alliance saw a surge of 27.40 per cent votes to 52.15 in 2019, while the NDA's vote share dropped by 14.36 per cent to 30.56. The saffron party had contested 5 Lok Sabha seats, but could not win any and recorded just 3.66 per cent of votes. The Congress bagged 8 out of 8 it contested with 12.61 per cent vote share.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4 (Tuesday).