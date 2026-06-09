Tensions escalate in PoK after deadly clashes; India hits out at Pakistan

India on Tuesday accused Pakistan of attempting to divert attention from alleged human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as deadly protests and a widening crackdown continued to roil the region.

"There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in which several people have been killed and many injured. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

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Tensions have escalated across PoK following violent clashes between protesters linked to the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and Pakistani security forces.

Clashes broke out after tensions flared over the death of a trader, who was allegedly shot during a confrontation with law enforcers on Friday night. Pakistan authorities accused the demonstrators of attacking the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalakot on Sunday.

A shutter-down strike continued in several areas amid a communications blackout imposed after clashes in Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad. Protesters have taken to the streets in towns including Bhimbar and Kotli, while authorities have suspended mobile internet services and stepped up security measures.

According to news reports, the latest round of unrest began after deadly confrontations on Sunday night. Official figures cited in media reports put the death toll at at least 11, with more than 70 people injured.

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Several Pakistani journalists and activists have claimed on social media that the actual casualty count may be higher.

Pakistani authorities have accused JAAC protesters of launching a "guerrilla-style" attack using firearms and petrol bombs, prompting a joint crackdown by police and Rangers. Authorities are also preparing to prevent a planned long march by the group.

More than 50 British parliamentarians have written to UK authorities expressing concern over reports of arrests, communications restrictions and escalating tensions in the region. The lawmakers said they had been contacted by British Kashmiris who were unable to reach relatives in PoK because of internet and mobile service disruptions.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid also condemned the violence, alleging excessive use of force by Pakistani authorities.

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"The situation in PoJK is extremely serious. Many people have been killed, and several others have been injured due to indiscriminate firing. According to reports, Pakistan Rangers, the Pakistan Army, and local police have opened fire, resulting in multiple casualties," Vaid said.

PoK has witnessed recurring protests in recent years, driven by public anger over inflation, electricity tariffs, flour prices, governance issues, and political representation.

Last year, at least nine people, including three police officers, were killed and hundreds injured during protests over electricity and food prices.

The Joint Awami Action Committee has also campaigned against 12 reserved seats in the PoK legislative assembly that are allocated to refugees who migrated to Pakistan after 1947. The group alleges the seats have been used by mainstream Pakistani political parties to influence government formation in Muzaffarabad.

Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India by virtue of the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India in 1947. New Delhi has described Pakistan's presence in the region as an illegal occupation.

