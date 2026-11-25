In a five-point agenda, they have sought exemption from goods and services tax (GST) and other taxes for retail traders with up to Rs 5 crore turnover and wholesale traders with up to Rs 10 crore turnover.

They have also requested employment subsidy on the lines of the PM Internship Scheme for new hires for 12 months. Under the proposal, the government can give subsidy of 20% to 30% of monthly salary while the balance will be borne by the trader. “The subsidy can be paid through DBT after UDYAM and EPF verification. This will be only for new jobs,” said the representation by FAIVM President Jayendra Tanna and National Secretary RK Gaur.

The trade body has also sought protection from online e-commerce and quick commerce players and has suggested reservation of sales of basic range of goods for small retailers. This could be for groceries below 2-kg packs, footwear of less than Rs 1,000 per pair and textiles priced at less than Rs 750 per piece. It has also called for an additional 5% GST on non-essential goods on online portals such as cosmetics, fashion accessories, electronics, premium and luxury goods.

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The objective would be to earn revenue that would offset the subsidy on new jobs as well as tax exemption, it elaborated.

Corporate tax of over Rs 5.39 lakh crore was foregone over six years at an average of Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually, the FAIVM said. “Our scheme cost will be less than half of Rs 1.45 lakh crore and the benefit will be 4.5-5 million jobs created and saved. The government will not lose revenue,” it said, while seeking a meeting with officials on the proposals.