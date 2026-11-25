Nicholas did not disclose the reason for the leadership change.

Krishnamurthy took over as Flipkart CEO in January 2017 and was elevated to group CEO in 2018. Before joining the e-commerce major, he worked with Tiger Global Management, one of Flipkart’s early investors. His appointment came amid a leadership transition that saw co-founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal relinquish executive control.

In 2018, Walmart announced the acquisition of a 77% stake in Flipkart for approximately $16 billion, marking one of the largest deals in India’s e-commerce sector. Krishnamurthy retained his position as CEO following the acquisition.

Uncertainty over IPO timeline

The leadership transition comes at a critical juncture for Flipkart, whose reported valuation crossed $38 billion this year. The e-commerce major has already taken several steps towards a domestic stock market listing, including shifting its corporate domicile from Singapore to India in March.

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However, Walmart has pushed back Flipkart's listing plans, reportedly frustrating senior executives at the Indian company. Nicholas declined to specify a timeline for the IPO, emphasising that Walmart's financial strength allows it to prioritise long-term growth over an immediate public listing.

“To build this to be something that is around for the very long term is way more important than the timing of the IPO,” Nicholas told Bloomberg.

“The independence that we have — because we don’t need to IPO for the cash — gives us the space strategically to be highly deliberate of when we go to market and very protective of making sure that we deliver on our long-term vision.”

Employee stock options under focus

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The delayed listing has also created uncertainty for former Flipkart executives seeking to monetise their stock options. According to Bloomberg, several former executives have urged Walmart to buy out their holdings.

While Nicholas did not confirm whether Walmart would agree to such a buyout, he said the company was working on a liquidity plan for associates.

Profitability remains a challenge

Flipkart's financial performance could remain an important consideration in determining its IPO readiness. The group's revenue increased 18% to Rs 1,45,880 crore in FY26, while consolidated losses narrowed marginally to Rs 8,468 crore from Rs 8,646 crore a year earlier.

The company also faces intensifying competition from Amazon and quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, potentially requiring sustained investments in technology, logistics and delivery infrastructure.