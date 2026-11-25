

Protectionist measures may support multi-year cycle

AB Money said trying to predict a peak in steel prices or questioning the sustainability of the current pricing regime may not be useful because the recent rally is driven by policy changes that appear likely to persist. These include the tariff-rate quota in Europe, Section 232 in the US and safeguard duty in India.

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AB Money noted investor concern over the possible withdrawal of India's 11-12 per cent safeguard duty in 2028. However, with Europe, the UK and the US recently imposing tariffs of 50 per cent, it said the case for removing India's duty was weak. It expects India's safeguard measures to continue beyond 2028 as part of policy continuity, supporting a favourable pricing environment.



Supply-demand model signals tighter market

AB Money said steel prices are closely linked to where the marginal tonne is directed, a trend reflected in inventory flows. Price movements in previous cycles were also closely correlated with changes in inventory, it added.

The brokerage's supply-demand model assumes a 7.5 per cent compound annual growth rate in Indian steel consumption and measured supply growth among major producers. It estimates that inventory could fall from about 10 million tonnes at present to practically zero over the next three years, even as supply and demand each grow by 6-8 per cent annually. It consequently expects steel prices to remain firm, with modest volatility caused by short-term inventory flows.

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Ratings on Indian steel companies

AB Money said JSW Steel (Target Price: Rs 1,425) offers a compounding growth opportunity through consistent capacity additions, while SAIL (Target Price: Rs 225) provides a margin recovery opportunity. It assigned 'buy' ratings to both companies and 'add' ratings to Tata Steel (Target Price: Rs 190) and Jindal Steel (Target Price: Rs 1,075).



Positive view on ArcelorMittal

From an international investment perspective, the brokerage initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal, which is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, through an ADR on the New York Stock Exchange and on various regional exchanges. While acknowledging the applicable regulatory caps and Liberalised Remittance Scheme limits in India, AB Money said it was taking a decadal view of the company.

ArcelorMittal aims to expand its capacity in India to 40 million tonnes from about 9 million tonnes currently. AB Money said this planned growth warranted active coverage of the stock from the market where the incremental capacity is expected to be added. It is positive on the stock but has kept it unrated