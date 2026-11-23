A Singaporean tourist, identified as Lim Weng Shang, got off at the station but accidentally left one of his bags in Coach E1, at seat number 35.

The bag was discovered later when the train reached its maintenance yard. During routine coach cleaning and maintenance, attendant Anoop Kumar and cleaning staff member Karan Singh noticed the unattended black bag and realised it may belong to a passenger.

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Cash in four currencies

Rather than treating it as ordinary lost property, the staff alerted the Railway Protection Force. Officials said the bag contained ₹2,11,000 in Indian currency, 1,000 US dollars, 1,22,000 Sri Lankan rupees and 66 Singapore dollars.

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RPF Sub-Inspector Charan Singh and his team reached the spot, and the bag was examined in the presence of Deputy Station Superintendent (Outdoor) Vakil Singh. The inspection was carried out to establish ownership and ensure the belongings could be returned safely.

Passenger traced and verified

Meanwhile, Shang realised he had left the bag behind and returned to Cantt railway station with his guide. He approached railway officials and shared details of the missing bag and its contents, which helped establish that he was the rightful owner.

After verifying his identity and questioning him, railway officials handed over the bag with all its contents intact. Station director Arpit Gupta confirmed on Saturday that the belongings had been returned to the Singaporean tourist following the verification process.

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Tourist praises Railways

Shang later praised Indian Railways and the employees for their honesty and prompt action, according to a report by The Times of India.

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The episode has been widely noted as an example of railway staff following protocol after finding unattended luggage. The discovery was significant not only because of the large amount of Indian currency but also because the bag held cash from three foreign countries.

Railway officials said it is important to check personal belongings before leaving a train. Passengers who realise they have left items behind are advised to contact station staff or the Railway Protection Force immediately, providing travel details and a description of the lost items to speed up verification and recovery.