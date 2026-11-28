The Strait of Hormuz remains a particular concern given the potential implications for energy supplies and shipping costs. The review noted that recent moderation in global crude oil prices, with benchmarks falling below $100 per barrel in early November, could offer some relief. A strengthening rupee, supported by robust capital inflows, may also help contain imported inflation, provided these trends persist.

Beyond energy markets, uncertainty surrounding global trade policies could weigh on the external outlook. However, India’s trade performance has shown resilience. Merchandise exports grew 45% year-on-year to a record $49.5 billion in October, while the services trade surplus offset 49.6% of the merchandise trade deficit during the month.

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The country’s balance of payments also remained in surplus during April-October FY27, supported by higher net foreign direct investment and banking capital inflows. Foreign exchange reserves stood at $705.3 billion as of November 13, equivalent to around 10 months of imports, providing a buffer against external shocks.

The Finance Ministry expects domestic economic momentum to remain supportive in the coming months. Sustained consumption demand, a gradual broadening of private investment and continued policy support for manufacturing are expected to underpin growth. High-frequency indicators, including goods movement, tax collections, energy consumption and freight, point to continued expansion.

The review, however, makes clear that the external environment remains an important variable for the outlook. Alongside geopolitical developments, weather-related uncertainties and the possibility of a strong El Niño could add to near-term inflation risks.

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While the November assessment does not provide a specific economic forecast for calendar year 2027, it identifies the geopolitical situation, shipping risks and global trade policy uncertainty as factors that could shape the environment India carries into the next year. The Ministry said strong macroeconomic fundamentals and adequate buffers leave the economy well placed to navigate emerging challenges.