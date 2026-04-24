Who is Ashok Mittal? LPU founder’s swift AAP exit raises big questions

The sudden exit of Ashok Mittal from the Aam Aadmi Party has added another layer of turbulence to a party already grappling with internal churn after the departure of Raghav Chadha. Mittal’s resignation — coming within days of high-profile Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids — has turned the spotlight on the businessman-turned-politician who rose rapidly within AAP’s parliamentary ranks.

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From sweets business to private university giant

Mittal, 61, is best known as the founder and chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU), one of India’s largest private universities based in Punjab. His journey is often described as entrepreneurial — starting from a modest family business before building the “Lovely Group” into a major education and business conglomerate.

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An alumnus of Guru Nanak Dev University and a chartered accountant by training, Mittal transitioned from business into public life relatively late, entering active politics only in 2022.

Political rise in AAP

Mittal was nominated by AAP to the Rajya Sabha in 2022 from Punjab, marking his formal entry into national politics. He went on to serve on key parliamentary committees, including Finance and Defence, and was also part of international parliamentary outreach such as the India-US friendship grouping.

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His stature within the party rose sharply in April 2026 when AAP replaced Raghav Chadha with Mittal as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha — a move widely seen as part of a broader internal reshuffle amid tensions within the party.

ED raids and political flashpoint

Just days after his elevation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Mittal, including his residence and LPU campus in Punjab. The raids were reportedly tied to alleged financial irregularities under investigation, including possible violations related to business entities associated with the Lovely Group.

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The timing of the action triggered a political storm. AAP leaders, including Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, alleged the raids were politically motivated and linked to upcoming elections, while BJP leaders defended the probe as part of anti-corruption efforts.

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Exit from AAP

Mittal’s resignation from AAP soon after the ED action has intensified speculation about deeper fault lines within the party. His exit also comes against the backdrop of Chadha’s departure, signalling a broader realignment within AAP’s top leadership.

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While Mittal has not publicly detailed all reasons behind his decision, the sequence — rapid elevation, ED scrutiny, and swift exit — has raised questions about political pressure, internal dissent, and the future of AAP’s Punjab leadership.

Why his exit matters

Mittal’s departure is significant for three reasons:

Institutional clout: As the founder of a major private university, he brought financial and institutional weight to AAP.

Punjab focus: He was part of AAP’s strategy to consolidate its hold in Punjab through influential local figures.

Timing: His exit, immediately after ED raids and leadership reshuffle, underscores the volatility within the party’s national structure.

Mittal’s trajectory — from education entrepreneur to Rajya Sabha MP and now a high-profile political exit — mirrors the evolving intersection of business, education, and politics in India. His resignation not only deepens the crisis within AAP but also highlights how investigative actions and political shifts are increasingly intertwined in shaping leadership outcomes.