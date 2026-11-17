The foundations are run by Buffett’s three children, Susie, Howard and Peter Buffett.

Buffett still owns about $162 billion in Berkshire shares

Even after the latest donations, Buffett continues to hold a huge stake in Berkshire Hathaway.

He owns 182,140 Class A shares, worth roughly $162 billion.

Buffett said all of his Berkshire shares will eventually be donated to the four foundations. His aim is to help the foundations increase the size of their grants each year.

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“Last Thanksgiving I wrote that kindness is costless but also priceless. A year later, I would only add that it compounds, and at a better rate than anything Charlie and I ever bought,” wrote Buffett.

The donations come after a major change at Berkshire. Buffett stepped down as chairman in September and was succeeded by his son Howard.

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Buffett backs his children and Berkshire CEO Greg Abel

In his Thanksgiving letter, Buffett said the latest gifts were also a sign of his trust in his three children and Berkshire CEO Greg Abel.

“My children have given thoughtfully to worthy causes for decades, and I trust 100% both their abilities and their fidelity. ... You heard plenty from me in September about my confidence in Berkshire. That confidence is as strong as ever,” he said.

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Buffett also looked back at the people who helped him and Charlie Munger during their careers. Munger, Berkshire’s former vice chairman, died in November 2023.

“Both of us received beyond measurement costless benefits from a few teachers such as Ben Graham, Joe Rosenfield and Tom Murphy. Because of this we not only prospered mightily but were able to pass along many of the benefits we received.”

Berkshire shares continue to rise

The donations come at a strong time for Berkshire Hathaway shares.

The stock has gained more than 19% since the start of the fourth quarter and ended last week with four consecutive record high closes. The S&P 500, in comparison, has fallen 1.2% so far in the fourth quarter.

Berkshire has been seen as a safe haven as investors deal with concerns around the artificial intelligence buildout, corporate drama and geopolitical risk.

The company’s shares are now outperforming the S&P 500 by about 7.5 percentage points this year.

Berkshire CEO Greg Abel praised Buffett’s message, saying, “Warren continues to share his wisdom with us all during this holiday season. His example reflects the kindness he encourages in all of us.”

Buffett ended his Thanksgiving message with a simple suggestion. “This Thanksgiving, thank one of those selfless people in your own life. Better yet, be a benefactor for someone else.”