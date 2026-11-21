According to a 2025 analysis of the National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey published in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology, untreated cataracts account for 66.2% of blindness and 48% of moderate-to-severe visual impairment among people aged 50 and above.

Research based on the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI) reported cataract prevalence of approximately 14.85% among its study population, with around 23% of affected individuals having unmet surgical needs.

Cataracts develop when the eye's natural lens becomes cloudy, gradually affecting vision. Common symptoms include blurred eyesight, difficulty driving at night, sensitivity to glare, faded colours and frequent changes in spectacle prescriptions.

Why are patients delaying treatment?

Lack of awareness remains a significant obstacle. The 2025 survey analysis found that 48.1% of visually impaired people who had not undergone cataract surgery did not feel the need for treatment.

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Another 19.1% cited costs, while 10.7% reported fear of surgery or an unfavourable outcome.

A widespread misconception is that cataracts must become fully mature before surgery. However, doctors say treatment decisions should depend on how significantly vision problems affect everyday activities.

(Prof.) Dr Mahipal S. Sachdev, Padma Shri awardee, Chairman and Medical Director, Centre For Sight, said, “You don’t need to wait for a cataract to mature before getting it treated. The decision should be based on how significantly it affects an individual's vision and everyday life.”

How can timely treatment help?

Modern cataract treatment includes phacoemulsification, micro-incision cataract surgery and femtosecond laser-assisted procedures. The appropriate technique depends on individual eye conditions and clinical suitability.

Surgery involves replacing the clouded natural lens with an artificial intraocular lens. No proven eye drops or medicines can reverse an existing cataract.

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Milind Soman joins awareness drive

Through its digital video campaign featuring Milind Soman, Centre For Sight aims to challenge the belief that deteriorating eyesight is an unavoidable part of ageing.

The eye care network, which operates over 95 centres across India, is encouraging regular examinations and timely medical consultation.

For older adults, addressing vision problems can help preserve mobility, independence and quality of life.