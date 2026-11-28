"Further down the road, our ambition is to explore opportunities in early development, potentially including a wet laboratory. Establishing strong research and innovation capabilities through our GCCs is an important precursor to that ambition," Bhushan Akshikar, Managing Director, GSK India, told Business Today.

A wet laboratory is a physical research facility where scientists conduct experiments using biological samples, chemicals and other materials. Such facilities can support early-stage research and drug development.

Akshikar said GSK's Bengaluru centre had become a value-creation centre, with a significant portion of its early research and development activities, including protocol development and clinical operations, being undertaken in India for global programmes.

"We have also recently announced our second GCC in Hyderabad. This centre will help strengthen the innovation ecosystem, particularly at the intersection of healthcare and technology, where artificial intelligence is expected to play an increasingly important role," he said.

Advertisement

The proposed expansion could take India's responsibilities within GSK's research network beyond clinical development and operational support. The company has also indicated that it wants to explore early development capabilities as its research infrastructure grows.

The expansion comes as GSK increases India's participation in its global clinical development programmes. The company currently has around 15-16 oncology clinical trials underway in the country, covering gynaecological malignancies, lung and gastric cancers, besides antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting B7-H3 and B7-H4 proteins.

India's cancer burden provides an important backdrop. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer's GLOBOCAN estimates, India recorded approximately 15.6 lakh new cancer cases in 2024.

GSK's oncology pipeline includes clinical programmes in both non-small cell and small cell lung cancer, as well as a gastric cancer candidate targeting KIT mutations, which the company describes as potentially first-in-class.

It is also developing two ADC assets targeting B7-H3 and B7-H4 proteins, which are expressed across multiple cancer types. "These ADCs have the potential to address multiple indications. B7-H3, in particular, could potentially have applications across 15-20 indications," Akshikar said.

Advertisement

The company wants every innovative asset undergoing global clinical trials to be evaluated for participation in India. "Greater participation in global clinical trials provides significant advantages to Indian patients. It gives them access to novel and innovative treatments, including potentially first-in-class therapies, at an earlier stage," Akshikar said.

He added that participation also gives Indian oncologists and haematologists first-hand experience of new treatments, including their efficacy and potential side-effect profiles.

GSK is also looking to shorten the time between the introduction of innovative medicines in developed markets and their availability in India. "Our immediate priority is to accelerate product launches and reduce the time lag between launches in the US and India," Akshikar said. The launch of Blenrep, its treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, is an example of this approach. The drug reached India within a year of its US FDA approval.

Blenrep is GSK's third oncology asset launched in India, following Jemperli for endometrial cancer and Zejula for ovarian cancer. The company has several more product launches planned in the coming months and years.

"Over the next three to five years, we expect a significant part of GSK's global portfolio to become available in India, with oncology and haematology leading this expansion," Akshikar said. GSK estimates that approximately 40,000 people in India are living with multiple myeloma at any given time. Of these, around 11,000 fall within the second-line and third-line treatment settings for which Blenrep is indicated.

Advertisement

Pricing and access will be important considerations as the company expands its oncology portfolio. Akshikar said GSK would follow an India-centred or tiered pricing approach for Blenrep, with the final treatment cost varying according to individual patient requirements, including dosage and body weight.

"Particularly in the first-relapse setting, it is expected to offer one of the best combinations of efficacy and price," he said. GSK also plans to introduce India-specific patient assistance programmes covering financial assistance, survivorship and support for caregivers.

Beyond oncology, GSK is looking to expand its specialty medicines portfolio in hepatology and respiratory diseases, alongside adult vaccines. In hepatology, the company has submitted bepirovirsen, its chronic hepatitis B treatment, to Indian regulators. The drug, marketed under the proposed trade name Hibsago, has received approval in the US and Japan.

"We submitted the product to Indian regulators in October and hope to replicate the accelerated launch timelines achieved in oncology," Akshikar said. GSK is also developing efimosfermin for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a form of fatty liver disease. In respiratory diseases, the company sees opportunities in newer asthma treatments, including a product launched in select international markets that requires administration once every six months.

The company expects innovation-led medicines and vaccines to become important growth drivers over the next three to five years. At its May 2026 analyst meeting, Akshikar said innovation-led medicines and vaccines accounted for around 6% of GSK India's revenue in the March quarter of FY26, against an ambition to increase the contribution to approximately 10%. The portfolio includes oncology medicines, adult vaccines and newer respiratory treatments.

Advertisement

GSK India reported revenue of ₹3,790 crore in FY26, up 2%, while profit after tax rose 10% to ₹1,012 crore. Its established portfolio of vaccines and primary care medicines will continue to contribute to the business. GSK's products reach approximately 30 crore Indians annually, according to Akshikar.

"Every seven seconds, a baby in India receives a GSK vaccine," he said, pointing to the country's approximately 25 million annual births as a source of continued demand for paediatric vaccines.

The company also has a manufacturing presence in India dating back to 1928. It operates its own manufacturing facility spread across approximately 45 acres in Nashik, Maharashtra, alongside a network of contracted manufacturers.