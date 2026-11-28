In October alone, gold imports surged 174% year-on-year to 155.9 tonnes, while their value jumped 184% to $20.7 billion. Gold emerged as China's third-largest import category by value, behind only memory chips and crude oil.

China's central bank continues buying

The surge in imports coincides with sustained gold accumulation by the People's Bank of China (PBoC).

According to the World Gold Council's (WGC) October 2026 China Gold Market Update, the central bank purchased approximately 26 tonnes of gold during October, marking its largest monthly addition since October 2023 and extending its buying streak to 24 consecutive months.

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China's official gold reserves consequently reached 2,435 tonnes, accounting for 8.1% of its foreign exchange reserves, compared with 8.5% in September.

The purchases continued despite a sharp correction in bullion prices. International gold prices declined 6.3% in dollar terms during October, while China's benchmark gold price fell 5.9% in yuan terms.

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Is China accelerating de-dollarisation?

Gold has traditionally served as a reserve diversification instrument because it carries no sovereign credit risk and is not directly dependent on another country's monetary policy.

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For China, increasing gold reserves could help reduce concentration risks associated with dollar-denominated assets while providing a financial buffer against geopolitical tensions, currency fluctuations and potential financial sanctions.

However, non-monetary gold imports should not be confused with official central-bank purchases. The import figures also reflect demand from commercial institutions, jewellery manufacturers and private investors.

Chinese gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded their fourth consecutive monthly inflow in October, adding 6.3 tonnes worth approximately $784 million. Total holdings reached a record 310 tonnes, indicating sustained investment interest.

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A broader global shift

China is not alone in increasing its gold exposure. According to Jefferies, citing WGC data, global central banks purchased a net 321.2 tonnes of gold during the third quarter of 2026, the highest quarterly figure since the fourth quarter of 2024.

This compared with 296.3 tonnes in the second quarter and 57.7 tonnes in the first quarter.

The trend reflects growing institutional interest in diversifying reserve portfolios amid geopolitical fragmentation, trade tensions and uncertainty surrounding global monetary policies.

China's gold imports keep trade surplus in check

China's record gold imports are also influencing its merchandise trade balance. According to Bloomberg, citing preliminary Chinese customs data, the country's goods trade surplus would have reached approximately $1.25 trillion during January-October 2026 if adjusted for gold imports.

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The $209 billion spent on non-monetary gold has helped contain the reported trade surplus despite China's strong export performance.

Meanwhile, the country's gold import bill for the first ten months exceeded its entire 2025 expenditure by $112.5 billion. The changing composition of China's import basket highlights bullion's growing economic significance at a time of heightened global trade tensions, tariff uncertainty and efforts to diversify financial assets.

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