The integrated complex will be developed through a wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL and will have a crude oil processing capacity of 9 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA). It will also feature a 1.5 MMTPA mixed-feed ethylene cracker and downstream petrochemical facilities, taking the combined throughput capacity to 10.5 MMTPA.

The company has pegged the estimated project expenditure at ₹1,26,656 crore, with a variation of plus or minus 20%.

Board approves ₹44,330 crore equity infusion

BPCL's board has also cleared an equity investment of up to ₹44,330 crore in the proposed wholly owned subsidiary, which will be undertaken in one or more tranches. The amount includes a previously approved equity contribution of up to ₹4,900 crore.

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The proposed capital infusion remains subject to clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and other applicable authorities.

The refinery and petrochemical complex will be funded through a combination of debt and equity. BPCL is currently finalising financing arrangements with lenders.

Expanding refining and petrochemical capacity

BPCL currently operates with an installed refining capacity of 35.3 MMTPA and recorded capacity utilisation of 116.6% in FY26.

The proposed Andhra Pradesh facility will increase the company's installed crude oil processing capacity to 44.3 MMTPA once operational, assuming its existing capacity remains unchanged. The integrated complex will have a petrochemical intensity of approximately 34%.

According to BPCL, the investment is aimed at addressing the company's widening supply deficit in key transportation fuels while catering to India's growing demand for petrochemical products.

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The integration of refining and petrochemical operations is expected to improve product availability, enhance value realisation and reduce India's dependence on imports of key polymers.

Diversifying revenue streams

The project is also expected to help BPCL diversify its earnings by expanding its presence in the petrochemical segment.

The proposed downstream facilities could support the development of chemical and polymer industries, strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities and associated industrial supply chains.

Ahead of the announcement, BPCL shares closed at ₹308.25 on the BSE on Friday, November 27, gaining ₹0.60, or 0.20%, from the previous session.