The consultation specifically concerns patient eligibility at the two designated trial centres, AIIMS and Amrita Hospital. The committee has also invited "any other relevant suggestions or concerns pertaining to the proposed RCT", asking stakeholders to support their recommendations with scientific evidence or documentary references.

The move follows the Supreme Court's January 30, 2026, judgment in Yash Charitable Trust vs Union of India, which restricted stem cell therapy for autism from being offered as a routine clinical service outside approved and monitored research or clinical trial settings.

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The court's intervention came amid concerns over clinics offering stem cell procedures to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) despite the lack of conclusive evidence establishing their safety and effectiveness.

The NSRC was constituted on March 24, 2026, following the Supreme Court's directions. It has been tasked with overseeing and regulating research on stem cells that have undergone minimal or less than minimal manipulation.

The proposed trial will provide an opportunity to evaluate the therapy through a controlled research process. However, the consultation on eligibility is still under way, and the government has not yet specified the trial's patient recruitment timeline or final selection criteria.

"While stem cell therapy is being explored as a potential intervention through clinical research, there is currently insufficient scientific evidence to establish its safety and effectiveness in improving the core features of autism," said Dr Himani Narula Khanna, Consultant, Developmental Pediatrics, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital.

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She said the proposed government-funded clinical trial was an important step towards understanding whether the approach had any therapeutic potential. However, parents needed to recognise the difference between an experimental treatment being investigated in a controlled clinical trial and an established intervention recommended for routine care. Claims promising a cure or significant developmental improvement through stem cell therapy should be viewed with caution, she said.

"At present, evidence-based interventions such as behavioural therapy, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and structured educational support play an important role in helping children develop communication, social and adaptive skills," Khanna said.

"Early identification, consistent therapeutic support and active parental involvement remained central to improving a child's developmental outcomes. Experimental treatments should never replace established interventions," she added.

India does not have a definitive, nationally representative estimate of the number of people living with autism. In a March 2025 reply to the Lok Sabha, the Union Health Ministry cited the National Mental Health Survey 2016, conducted across 12 states, which found the prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder among adolescents aged 13-17 years to be 1.6%. The figure is not a national estimate covering all age groups.

Moreso, there is no established pharmaceutical treatment for the core features of autism. Management generally involves individualised interventions, including behavioural support, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and educational support. Medicines may be prescribed for associated symptoms or co-existing conditions, but they do not treat the core features of autism.

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The Department of Health Research's own evidence-based guidelines for paediatric conditions do not recommend stem cell therapy as routine treatment for autism. The guidelines say it may be used only in rigorously conducted randomised controlled trials.

They also point to low-certainty evidence of only trivial improvement in behaviour and functional ability, with possible undesirable effects and limitations in existing studies, including small sample sizes and short follow-up periods.