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Oracle among 22 firms facing 2-year ban from IIT campus placements over revoked offers: Report  

Oracle among 22 firms facing 2-year ban from IIT campus placements over revoked offers: Report  

To mitigate the impact on affected graduates, individual IIT placement offices have stepped in by circulating candidate resumes among existing corporate recruiters. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 26, 2026 3:31 PM IST
Oracle among 22 firms facing 2-year ban from IIT campus placements over revoked offers: Report  Tech major Oracle alone is reported to have reneged on roughly 40 offers made to IIT students across various campuses.

A wave of revoked job offers has forced India’s premier engineering institutes into taking decisive disciplinary action. The decision was finalised at an AIPC meeting held at IIT-Guwahati earlier this month, following an alarming spike in post-selection offer withdrawals amid a cautious global technology hiring market, according to a report by Economic Times.

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The All India Placement Committee (AIPC), the central coordinating body for placement and internship guidelines across the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), has decided to enforce a two-year period of "non-cooperation" against 22 companies, including US tech giant Oracle, after they failed to honour over 150 offers extended to graduating students.

Under the terms of the resolution, the committee will formally communicate the action to the affected firms by September 30. Rather than explicitly labeling the action as "blacklisting," the IITs have designated it as "non-cooperation," effectively barring these 22 companies from participating in campus placement drives for the next two recruitment seasons, the ET report added.

Tech major Oracle alone is reported to have reneged on roughly 40 offers made to IIT students across various campuses. IIT-Guwahati Associate Professor John Jose told ET that Oracle has not approached the premier institutes for recruitment drives so far this year.

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The software firm has executed sweeping workforce reductions globally, including across its Indian operations. Several tech startups were also among the entities penalized by the placement committee, with individual firms having pulled back as many as 10 to 15 offers each.

To mitigate the impact on affected graduates, individual IIT placement offices have stepped in by circulating candidate resumes among existing corporate recruiters. However, a comprehensive tally remains unavailable, as several students have pursued off-campus opportunities or secured roles independently through personal networks.

The crackdown highlights an escalating reliability crisis within India’s top-tier campus recruitment drives. While 10 to 11 companies received warnings from individual IITs last year for non-honour of commitments, the figure has doubled to 22 this year, signaling a stern stance by the institutes to safeguard student interests ahead of the upcoming placement cycle.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 26, 2026 3:30 PM IST
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