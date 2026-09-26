Oracle among 22 firms facing 2-year ban from IIT campus placements over revoked offers: Report  

Under the terms of the resolution, the committee will formally communicate the action to the affected firms by September 30. Rather than explicitly labeling the action as "blacklisting," the IITs have designated it as "non-cooperation," effectively barring these 22 companies from participating in campus placement drives for the next two recruitment seasons, the ET report added.

Tech major Oracle alone is reported to have reneged on roughly 40 offers made to IIT students across various campuses. IIT-Guwahati Associate Professor John Jose told ET that Oracle has not approached the premier institutes for recruitment drives so far this year.

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The software firm has executed sweeping workforce reductions globally, including across its Indian operations. Several tech startups were also among the entities penalized by the placement committee, with individual firms having pulled back as many as 10 to 15 offers each.

To mitigate the impact on affected graduates, individual IIT placement offices have stepped in by circulating candidate resumes among existing corporate recruiters. However, a comprehensive tally remains unavailable, as several students have pursued off-campus opportunities or secured roles independently through personal networks.

The crackdown highlights an escalating reliability crisis within India’s top-tier campus recruitment drives. While 10 to 11 companies received warnings from individual IITs last year for non-honour of commitments, the figure has doubled to 22 this year, signaling a stern stance by the institutes to safeguard student interests ahead of the upcoming placement cycle.