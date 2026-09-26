Insurance commissions grew up to 6 times faster than premiums: What IRDAI wants to change

Distribution payouts rise much faster than premiums

For life corporate agents, premium growth was 28% between FY23 and FY25, while distribution remuneration increased 125%.

The divergence was even wider for general-insurance brokers. Premiums grew 37%, compared with a 173% increase in distribution remuneration.

This means remuneration grew roughly 4.5 times as fast as premiums in the life corporate-agent segment and nearly 4.7 times as fast in general-insurance broking.

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At the same time, the number of individual life insurance policies has remained broadly stagnant over the period shown in IRDAI’s analysis, raising questions about whether the increase in distribution spending has translated into a proportionate expansion in insurance coverage.

What is IRDAI proposing?

IRDAI wants to bring back product-level commission caps while also tightening overall limits on insurers’ Expenses of Management (EOM).

Before 2023, the regulator prescribed commission limits for different products and sales channels. Those detailed caps were subsequently removed, giving insurers greater flexibility in determining distributor payouts, although overall EOM limits continued to apply.

The proposed framework would once again differentiate commissions according to the product and distribution channel, with lower payouts proposed where selling a product requires less effort.

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The scale of the proposed change can be seen in term insurance. Individual term-life first-year commissions currently averaged 51%, with some reaching 81%. The proposed first-year cap for multi-year pure-term policies is 25% for banks and brokers and 30% for agents.

Insurance commission overhaul: Key numbers and proposed changes

Parameter What the data/proposal shows Why it matters Life corporate agents Premiums grew 28%, while distribution remuneration rose 125% Remuneration grew more than four times as fast as premiums General insurance brokers Premiums grew 37%, while remuneration increased 173% Distribution payouts grew nearly five times as fast as premiums Individual life policies Policy numbers remained broadly stagnant over the period analysed Higher distribution spending has not produced a proportionate increase in individual policies Term insurance commissions First-year commissions averaged 51%, with some reaching 81% Shows the scale of commissions IRDAI wants to regulate Proposed term cap First-year cap of 25% for banks/brokers and 30% for agents for multi-year pure-term policies Could significantly reduce payouts on some term products Commission framework IRDAI proposes bringing back product- and channel-specific caps Insurers would have less freedom to determine commissions Overall expenses IRDAI also proposes tighter Expenses of Management (EOM) limits Could put additional pressure on insurers’ distribution spending Potential insurer impact Lower commissions could reduce customer-acquisition costs Insurers could retain more value from each policy Potential customer impact Lower distribution costs do not automatically mean lower premiums Savings could instead support insurer margins Current status The proposals are under consultation Final rules could differ from the draft

Why does the regulator want to intervene?

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IRDAI’s argument is that insurers are spending increasingly more on distribution without seeing a corresponding increase in the number of people covered.

The regulator also points to differences in bargaining power. Banks, lenders and vehicle dealers already have customers, allowing insurers to compete for access through commissions. In such cases, the payout may reflect the distributor’s negotiating power rather than simply the effort involved in selling the policy.

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What happens next?

Lower commissions could reduce insurers’ customer-acquisition costs and potentially improve their profitability. But the impact on customers is less certain.

Distributors could reduce sales and marketing costs, automate operations or focus on products that continue to offer higher remuneration. Banks and NBFCs could also see lower insurance-related fee income.

For policyholders, lower distribution costs do not automatically guarantee lower premiums. Insurers could instead retain part of the savings, while claims costs, competition and product design will also determine pricing.

The proposals are currently open for consultation, and the final rules could differ from the draft.

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