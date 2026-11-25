Huang also rejected claims that he had been reinstated because of pressure from US President Donald Trump on the company’s board. He said the board had evaluated the facts and was assured there was no national security threat, according to reports by the New York Times and Bloomberg News.

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The 63-year-old CEO apologised while disputing reports that he had been an abusive boss, the New York Times reported, citing a livestream of the meeting. He also rejected suggestions that he had returned because he was a prominent technology executive who considered himself above the law.

Huang resigned last week following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy. His departure unsettled markets and the artificial intelligence ecosystem dependent on Nvidia’s chips and investments. He was reinstated on Monday, with Trump publicly backing his return and taking credit for the decision.

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The comeback initially triggered a historic rally, with Nvidia shares climbing 31.5% on Monday. However, the stock fell 5.9% on Tuesday as the rally lost momentum and investors refocused on governance and political risks surrounding his reinstatement.

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Both Huang and Nvidia remain under scrutiny from state and federal agencies, including the FBI, the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The board’s investigations into potential foreign intelligence efforts, national security and export controls are also continuing. Huang is scheduled to testify at a public Senate hearing on December 3.

US lawmakers from both parties have criticised the reinstatement and called for congressional scrutiny. Analysts have warned that the decision could leave lasting questions about Nvidia’s governance and the extent of government involvement in the company.

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Huang’s return has also revived concerns about Nvidia’s dependence on its chief executive. Corporate governance professor Nada Kakabadse said that when a CEO becomes too powerful to remove, the board’s responsibility is to place limits on his authority.

