Among the companies whose registrations have been cancelled are J S Enclaves Pvt Ltd, Kavery Commodities Pvt Ltd, B S Advances Private Limited, Aha Holdings Private Limited, Lakshmi Fincare Private Limited and Gandhinagar Leasing and Finance Ltd.
Following the cancellations, these entities cannot conduct business as registered NBFCs. The information provided does not specify the individual reasons behind each cancellation.
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of NBFC
|
Registered office location
|
1
|
J S Enclaves Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
2
|
Kavery Commodities Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
3
|
B S Advances Private Limited
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
4
|
Falcon Complex Private Limited
|
Salem, Tamil Nadu
|
5
|
Aha Holdings Private Limited
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
6
|
Devshree Saving And Investment Company Private Limited
|
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
7
|
Dipta Vanijya Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
8
|
Fairplan Management Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
9
|
Fixo Deal Finance Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
10
|
Nidhi Trading Co Pvt Ltd
|
Hooghly, West Bengal
|
11
|
Alankrit Vyapaar Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
12
|
Ankit Commotrade Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
13
|
Celeste Merchandise Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
14
|
Dreamon Commercial Private Limited
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
15
|
Emersec Holdings Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
16
|
Fulford Sales Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
17
|
GMB Finvest Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
18
|
Hi Rise Merchants Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
19
|
Jemco Vanijya Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
20
|
Jet (India) Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
21
|
Jwel Moulders & Holdings Private Limited
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
22
|
Kanchan Trade & Commerce Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
23
|
M.L. Finlease Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
24
|
Mayur India (Pvt) Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
25
|
Nikita Electrotrades Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
26
|
Pavitra Trexim Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
27
|
Purvi Vanijya Niyojan Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
28
|
Ragini Merchants Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
29
|
S.K. Fintex Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
30
|
Sawada Properties Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
31
|
Skylark Commerce Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
32
|
S R S Trading & Holdings Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
33
|
Strength Fincap Markets Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
34
|
Aarkay Tie Up Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
35
|
Kirti Dealers Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
36
|
Lakshmi Fincare Private Limited
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
37
|
Long Range Finance & Leasing Company Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
38
|
S B M Investments Private Limited
|
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
39
|
Heaven Tradelink (P) Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
40
|
Horizon Multi Projects Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
41
|
Ishan Tie-Up (P) Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
42
|
Shresth Enterprises Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
43
|
Snehdeep Finance Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
44
|
Spoxy Vyapaar (P) Ltd
|
New Delhi, Delhi
|
45
|
Swarnasathi Dealers (P) Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
46
|
Tabassum Suppliers Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
47
|
Trincas Agency & Credit Pvt Ltd
|
Howrah, West Bengal
|
48
|
Ujjwal Trafin Pvt Ltd
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
49
|
Gandhinagar Leasing and Finance Ltd
|
Ahmedabad, Gujarat
RBI considers tighter private equity ownership rules
The regulatory action comes as the RBI is considering restrictions that could prevent private equity (PE) firms from controlling more than one NBFC.
The proposed framework aims to reduce concentration risks arising when a single investor or its affiliates exercise control over multiple lending institutions, according to a report by the Economic Times.
Under the approach being considered, holdings of 15% or less could be classified as financial investments, attracting lighter regulatory scrutiny.
However, the proposal remains under consideration and has not yet been formally issued as a draft regulation.
What could change for investors?
The proposed restrictions could significantly affect how domestic and foreign investment firms structure their holdings in Indian financial services companies.
Private equity investors frequently operate through multiple funds, subsidiaries and investment vehicles. Treating entities under common ownership as a single controlling group could restrict their ability to acquire substantial stakes in multiple NBFCs.
Importantly, control may arise not only through shareholding but also through governance rights, including board appointments and influence over management decisions.
The final framework would therefore need to clarify how related funds, affiliates and existing investments are assessed.
Foreign investment implications
The proposed changes come amid sustained foreign investor interest in India's financial sector.
Private equity investments in the sector reached $5.4 billion in 2025, representing growth of 6% over 2024 and 17% over 2023. Another $3.6 billion reportedly flowed into the sector during the first nine months of 2026.
While the registration cancellations are a confirmed regulatory action, the proposed private equity ownership restrictions remain separate and under consideration.
Together, the developments highlight the RBI's broader supervisory focus on NBFC regulation, ownership structures and financial stability.