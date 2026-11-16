Among the companies whose registrations have been cancelled are J S Enclaves Pvt Ltd, Kavery Commodities Pvt Ltd, B S Advances Private Limited, Aha Holdings Private Limited, Lakshmi Fincare Private Limited and Gandhinagar Leasing and Finance Ltd.

Following the cancellations, these entities cannot conduct business as registered NBFCs. The information provided does not specify the individual reasons behind each cancellation.

Sr. No. Name of NBFC Registered office location 1 J S Enclaves Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 2 Kavery Commodities Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 3 B S Advances Private Limited Kolkata, West Bengal 4 Falcon Complex Private Limited Salem, Tamil Nadu 5 Advertisement Aha Holdings Private Limited Mumbai, Maharashtra 6 Devshree Saving And Investment Company Private Limited Chennai, Tamil Nadu 7 Dipta Vanijya Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 8 Fairplan Management Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 9 Fixo Deal Finance Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 10 Nidhi Trading Co Pvt Ltd Hooghly, West Bengal 11 Alankrit Vyapaar Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 12 Ankit Commotrade Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 13 Celeste Merchandise Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 14 Dreamon Commercial Private Limited Kolkata, West Bengal 15 Emersec Holdings Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal Advertisement 16 Fulford Sales Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 17 GMB Finvest Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 18 Hi Rise Merchants Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 19 Jemco Vanijya Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 20 Jet (India) Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 21 Jwel Moulders & Holdings Private Limited Kolkata, West Bengal 22 Kanchan Trade & Commerce Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 23 M.L. Finlease Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 24 Mayur India (Pvt) Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 25 Nikita Electrotrades Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 26 Pavitra Trexim Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 27 Purvi Vanijya Niyojan Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 28 Ragini Merchants Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 29 S.K. Fintex Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 30 Sawada Properties Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 31 Skylark Commerce Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 32 S R S Trading & Holdings Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 33 Strength Fincap Markets Pvt Ltd Advertisement Kolkata, West Bengal 34 Aarkay Tie Up Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 35 Kirti Dealers Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 36 Lakshmi Fincare Private Limited Kolkata, West Bengal 37 Long Range Finance & Leasing Company Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 38 S B M Investments Private Limited Chennai, Tamil Nadu 39 Heaven Tradelink (P) Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 40 Horizon Multi Projects Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 41 Ishan Tie-Up (P) Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 42 Shresth Enterprises Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 43 Snehdeep Finance Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 44 Spoxy Vyapaar (P) Ltd New Delhi, Delhi 45 Swarnasathi Dealers (P) Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 46 Tabassum Suppliers Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 47 Trincas Agency & Credit Pvt Ltd Howrah, West Bengal 48 Ujjwal Trafin Pvt Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal 49 Gandhinagar Leasing and Finance Ltd Ahmedabad, Gujarat

RBI considers tighter private equity ownership rules

The regulatory action comes as the RBI is considering restrictions that could prevent private equity (PE) firms from controlling more than one NBFC.

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The proposed framework aims to reduce concentration risks arising when a single investor or its affiliates exercise control over multiple lending institutions, according to a report by the Economic Times.

Under the approach being considered, holdings of 15% or less could be classified as financial investments, attracting lighter regulatory scrutiny.

However, the proposal remains under consideration and has not yet been formally issued as a draft regulation.

What could change for investors?

The proposed restrictions could significantly affect how domestic and foreign investment firms structure their holdings in Indian financial services companies.

Private equity investors frequently operate through multiple funds, subsidiaries and investment vehicles. Treating entities under common ownership as a single controlling group could restrict their ability to acquire substantial stakes in multiple NBFCs.

Importantly, control may arise not only through shareholding but also through governance rights, including board appointments and influence over management decisions.

The final framework would therefore need to clarify how related funds, affiliates and existing investments are assessed.

Foreign investment implications

The proposed changes come amid sustained foreign investor interest in India's financial sector.

Private equity investments in the sector reached $5.4 billion in 2025, representing growth of 6% over 2024 and 17% over 2023. Another $3.6 billion reportedly flowed into the sector during the first nine months of 2026.

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While the registration cancellations are a confirmed regulatory action, the proposed private equity ownership restrictions remain separate and under consideration.

Together, the developments highlight the RBI's broader supervisory focus on NBFC regulation, ownership structures and financial stability.