Reliance enters ready-to-drink dairy market with Joyland flavoured milk at Rs 20

Joyland is made with dairy ingredients and is being introduced as a convenient, ready-to-drink beverage. The company said the launch is part of its strategy to offer global-quality products at accessible prices.

Tamil Nadu is the first market for Joyland, with the company planning to expand the brand across India in phases.

"Our entry into the ready-to-drink dairy market is a significant step in extending RCPL’s portfolio and widening the choices we offer consumers. With Joyland, we are bringing together authentic dairy ingredients, quality and affordability to make world-class products accessible to more households," said T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited.

"Tamil Nadu marks the beginning of this journey, as we build Joyland into a broader dairy beverages portfolio and progressively expand its reach across India," he added.

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Reliance plans more dairy beverages

RCPL said Joyland is available in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect, supported by the company's existing distribution network and retail presence.

The company plans to introduce more flavours and expand into additional dairy beverage categories as part of its longer-term strategy.

The launch also strengthens Reliance Consumer's Total Beverage portfolio, which the company is expanding across different product categories.

Reliance's ice cream plans

The flavoured milk launch follows Reliance Consumer's earlier announcement of plans to enter the ice cream market with Bombay Creamery.

The two moves signal the company's broader push into dairy-based consumer products, with flavoured milk providing an entry into ready-to-drink beverages and ice cream adding another category to its FMCG portfolio.

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RCPL said it will progressively roll out Joyland across India after its initial launch in Tamil Nadu.

