“We believe in India. I think India is a growing country, has a lot of opportunities...,” he said.

The proposed investment will focus on expanding manufacturing capabilities, strengthening sustainable building solutions, driving innovation, adapting global technologies to local requirements and promoting skill development.

“So, Saint-Gobain is committed to investing significantly, more than Rs 11,000 crore in the coming 5 years, which is actually more than two times the rate at which we have invested in the past,” Sreedhar said.

Transforming India's construction sector

Sreedhar believes India's construction industry needs a significant overhaul, particularly in technology adoption, automation and the use of advanced building materials.

While several manufacturing industries have embraced technological advancements and automation, the construction sector has lagged behind, presenting substantial opportunities for companies offering modern building solutions.

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“I have come back to India with this conviction that I think in India we need to change the building practices,” he said.

The company expects rising disposable incomes, greater exposure to international construction standards and changing consumer preferences to accelerate demand for higher-quality materials and sustainable buildings.

Sreedhar also indicated that Saint-Gobain's investments in India would continue beyond the announced five-year period, given the country's strategic importance to the group's global growth ambitions.

“For Saint-Gobain, India is a strategically important market, and that is why it will invest; there will not be any dearth of investment in India,” he said.

India as a regional manufacturing hub

Beyond domestic demand, Saint-Gobain sees considerable export opportunities from India, particularly across Southeast Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

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“India will be the biggest manufacturing hub for the region in Asia Pacific,” Sreedhar said.

The company is also establishing knowledge centres in Mumbai and Chennai to showcase sustainable construction technologies and materials to developers, architects and builders.

India's operations have contributed to Saint-Gobain's global innovation initiatives, including the development of plasterboard manufactured using 100% biomass, an innovation that has attracted international attention.

Sreedhar emphasised that sustainable construction and improved building practices could enhance the quality of life and well-being of Indian consumers.