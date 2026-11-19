Passengers have criticised the civil aviation ministry for its inaction, as airlines continue to take bookings despite knowing that the flights will be cancelled owing to financial challenges and unpaid vendor dues.

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The DGCA has approved 66 daily flights for the airline for the winter schedule starting October 25, but data shows it is flying less than 25% of the slots, with 70% of flights cancelled in the past 10 days.

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SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh has reportedly met Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu on the matter, while the airline has been denied the pending Rs 350 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0.

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The civil aviation ministry said it is looking into the matter and has issued a notice to the airline seeking its response before proceeding with any action.

Meanwhile, Moldova-based Fly One, which had wet-leased three A321s to SpiceJet, has written to DGCA seeking the return of its aircraft along with their crew, citing SpiceJet’s lack of constructive engagement in finalising the redelivery plans. Fly One withdrew its wet-lease arrangement with SpiceJet from November 16 onwards.