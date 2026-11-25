Growth is expected to accelerate from 2.5% last fiscal, supported by continued government infrastructure spending and aggregate order books of 2.5-2.8 times annual revenue.

Emerging EPC companies are those with revenues between Rs 200 crore to Rs 2,000 crore for fiscal year 2026 (FY26).

But the shift brings a trade-off: broader order books strengthen growth visibility, while greater exposure to state-government counterparties and longer payment cycles increases working-capital needs.

Crisil Ratings said it expects stable profitability and strong balance sheets to support credit profiles, making timely execution and collections critical to sustaining the growth momentum.

"That diversification is visible in the order-book mix. Over the past few years, these companies have expanded into water, urban infrastructure, railways and industrial projects, broadening their execution capabilities and revenue streams," it said.

Advertisement

The broader project mix should also support profitability. Ebitda margins are expected to remain stable at 11-12%, aided by operating leverage and contractual price-adjustment mechanisms that cushion labour, material and execution-cost pressures. Aggressive bidding and execution risks in select segments will, however, remain key monitorables.

“Diversification is changing the growth engine for emerging EPC companies. Water offers opportunities across drinking water, wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial water management. But a broader order book is not enough: timely execution and collections will determine how effectively that opportunity translates into sustainable growth," says Himank Sharma, Director, Crisil Ratings.

The shift towards water and urban infrastructure also changes the counterparty mix, increasing exposure to state governments compared with the largely central-agency-linked road portfolio. Longer payment cycles could keep working-capital requirements elevated.

Advertisement

This risk is particularly relevant for Jal Jeevan Mission projects, which account for about 20-25% of water infrastructure order books and have faced execution and funding delays. The working capital elongation is more visible in the water segment with debtors ranging about 90 to 100 days. While other segments continue to see stable debtor days at around 70-75 days over the past few fiscals.

Equipment investment will add to funding needs alongside working capital. Purchases this fiscal are expected at around 12–14% of gross block, with 80–90% funded through debt. Nevertheless, strong balance sheets should provide a cushion: aggregate total outside liabilities to adjusted net worth is expected to remain under control at less than 1 time, with interest coverage above 5.5-6 times, for current and next fiscal.