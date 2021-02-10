WHO team says COVID-19 may have come into China through frozen food

Investigators of the World Health Organization (WHO), who were in China's Wuhan city to find about the origin of coronavirus, have found that the virus may have originated outside the country and brought to China through import of frozen foods.

The team also rejected the theory that the virus may have leaked from a lab, calling it 'extremely unlikely' and said further studies are not required on this.

The leader of WHO's 14-member team, Peter Embarek, said studies should be carried out to ascertian if the virus came to China through frozen foods sold at the Huanan Seafood market in Wuhan, where the initial cases of coronavirus were detected, the Daily Mail reported.

China had received flak from a lot of quarters, including the then US President Donald Trump, for not informing the world about the virus and trying to cover up deaths in the Hubei province, where infections were first reported.

Chinese officials have said that the virus may have originated outside the country and found its way through imported frozen foods, including Australian beef. The country's relations with Australia soured after the latter's government called for a probe to find about the orgin of the virus.

The findings may prove to be a shot in the arm for the Chinese Communist Party.

