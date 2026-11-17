"I'd say that's been the most disappointing trade, because we talk about the AI bubble bursting in China. If you look at least the stocks there, the bubble has already burst," Sharma said when asked whether he would favour investing in Chinese AI stocks, given the country's growing ambitions in artificial intelligence.

Sharma said his long-standing pessimism about China had only deepened this year. "I've been quite pessimistic on China for all these years that we've been speaking. I'd say that even for the pessimist like me, China has been a disappointment."

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He pointed to China's weak equity performance, saying the country remains among the worst-performing major markets this year. "If you look at the MSCI, China is about the worst-performing major market in the world this year. Now, who would have guessed that? You would have thought that some of this AI glow would have spilled over to China? It did for the first few months. But that's collapsed."

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The veteran investor said China's domestic economic problems, particularly the prolonged property market downturn, continue to weigh heavily on investor sentiment.

"The big story in China is that the domestic economy is in big trouble. The property market has gone bust, and there is the downward pressure that puts on the entire economy is huge and something which is underestimated."

He also questioned whether China's technological advances would translate into meaningful shareholder returns.

"As far as AI is concerned, I think it's the typical Chinese story, which is that there's too much competition, too much capital chasing returns. So very few people are able to actually make money as a shareholder in China, even if the technology they're creating is great. So for me, this year has really been revelatory again. I've been disappointed by China."

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Sharma argued that these problems extend beyond the current market cycle. He pointed to excessive investment, repeated share issuance, and unpredictable government intervention as longstanding challenges.

"You can look at any long stretch in history, and the Chinese stock market keeps disappointing. There's far too much competition. There's too much overinvestment. Very few Chinese companies are able to build a moat, as they put it," he said.

He added that investors remain exposed to sudden policy changes. "They keep diluting the shareholders by having so much share issuance into the government. You just never know when the government will come and do something on the regulatory front, which will hurt a particular sector. So it is a very difficult market to invest in."