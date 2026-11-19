Why is the global energy import bill rising?

According to the IEA, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have resulted in cumulative supply losses of 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic metres of natural gas from the Gulf.

Diesel prices have exceeded $200 per barrel during the crisis, reflecting severe supply constraints.

The report estimates that global spending on imported oil and gas will reach $1.6 trillion in 2026, approximately 25% higher than in 2025, despite lower demand.

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This illustrates how supply disruptions can increase energy expenditure even when consumption declines.

How could higher crude prices affect India?

India imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, making domestic energy costs sensitive to international price movements.

Higher crude prices increase the country's import bill, raising demand for dollars and potentially putting downward pressure on the rupee.

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A weaker rupee subsequently makes dollar-denominated oil imports more expensive, creating a cycle of higher import costs.

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The impact extends beyond petroleum products. Rising transportation, logistics and manufacturing costs can eventually feed into consumer prices.

Will petrol and diesel prices increase?

Higher international crude prices do not automatically translate into immediate increases in retail petrol and diesel prices.

Domestic prices also depend on refining costs, taxation, marketing margins and pricing decisions by oil marketing companies.

If retail prices remain unchanged despite rising crude costs, oil marketing companies may experience margin pressure.

Alternatively, sustained increases in pump prices could raise transportation expenses and contribute to broader inflation.

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What happens to inflation and the rupee?

Elevated energy prices can affect inflation directly through fuel costs and indirectly through transportation, manufacturing and agricultural inputs.

A larger oil import bill can also widen India's current account deficit, particularly if export earnings fail to offset increased import expenditure.

Persistent pressure on the rupee could further increase the cost of imported commodities, machinery and industrial inputs.

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Could government finances come under pressure?

Higher energy prices may increase subsidy requirements, particularly for cooking gas and fertilisers, depending on government policy.

Any additional fiscal support could complicate expenditure management and reduce room for other development priorities.

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However, the IEA also identifies potential relief. A resolution of the Hormuz crisis, alongside expanding global oil and LNG supplies, could create downward pressure on prices.

For India, diversifying crude suppliers, strengthening strategic reserves and accelerating domestic renewable energy deployment could help reduce exposure to future shocks.