Following an investigation launched in March 2026 under Section 301 on structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors against 16 countries, the US Trade Representative on November 25 proposed tariffs up to 25% on India, which can be reduced to 17% in case of a trade deal between the two countries.

However, this time around, Indian exporters and experts believe that the impact of the tariffs may not be as bad as feared.

Despite the 50% tariffs last year, India’s merchandise exports managed to hold steady and grow by nearly 1% year-on-year to $441.8 billion in FY26. Weathering the West Asia storm, goods exports expanded by nearly 22% to $ 309.06 billion between April and October 2026.

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“The effective hit should be smaller than the headline rate, given exemptions for key export categories, while frontloading ahead of implementation should support near-term exports. As during the previous tariff episode, exporters are likely to pursue geographical diversification, although the West Asia conflict could make this more difficult,” said Madhavi Arora, Chief Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services in a report.

She also pointed out that India has weathered tariffs and geopolitical disruptions well so far, with growth and external balances remaining comfortable. “Growing US tariff backlash and upcoming public hearings could still lead to some moderation, while progress on the bilateral trade agreement remains crucial,” said the report.

While the 50% reciprocal tariffs by the US on India were struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this year, global tariffs by the US under Section 232 remain in place impacting Indian exports in sectors including aluminium, steel, sopper, automobiles and auto parts as well as wood and lumber. Previously, the US had imposed 12.5% tariff on Indian exports following a USTR investigation under Section 301 on charges related to forced labour.

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Ajai Srivastava, Founder, GTRI further points out that the threat of 100% tariffs on Indian exports still looms under the Lindsey O. Graham Act.

Experts also highlight the role of the free trade agreements noting that these may help deflect some impact of the tariffs. Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat noted that the possibility of a lower tariff rate of 17% underscores the need to expedite bilateral trade negotiations, India could also leverage its expanding FTA network, diversify export markets and global supply chains to reduce dependence on the US and mitigate the impact of evolving tariff measures.

Wendy Cutler, Senior Vice President, ASPI and former Acting Deputy U.S. Trade Representative said the biggest surprise from the announcement is that the tariff rates associated with the two Section 301s launched last March on forced labour and excess capacity will not be stacked. “This clever approach allows for more flexibility on the rates for each individual investigation, avoiding certain constraints if they were to be added together. It also insulates USTR from an unfavourable legal ruling,” she said.

India and Vietnam have a strong incentive to conclude trade deals with the US to keep their tariffs at the lower announced rates. But she also pointed out that these tariffs will continue to accelerate diversification efforts among the partners.