India received highest FDI from these seven countries: See the full list here

India has received $58.8 billion foreign direct Investment (FDI) in the financial year 2022 (FY22) in spite of headwinds in global and domestic economic environment. Stock markets around the globe tumbled recently due to increased commodity prices, rising inflation and domestic currency depreciation. However, India had fared much better than many of the developed markets, which is a clear indication of investor’s faith in India’s growth story and robust macro factors.

The data available with CMIE Economic Outlook showed that India’s FDI inflow in FY22 is $58.8 billion, and which was only $24.3 billion in FY2014, registering a growth of 142 per cent in eight years. Here is the list of top countries from where India is receiving highest FDI.

Singapore is ranked one FDI provider to India. The small island nation has invested $15.9 billion in FY22 which is accounted for 27 per cent of India’s total FDI received.

USA is India’s second biggest investor with FDI of $10.5 billion, with 18 per cent of total FDI.

Mauritius invested $9.4 billion; this small nation’s contribution is 16 per cent per cent of total FDI, which is higher than many developed countries.

Netherlands this European nation has provided $4.6 billion, which is 7.9 per cent of total FDI.

United Kingdom has invested $1.7 billion in Indian market, which is 2.8 per cent of total FDI.

Japan has provided $1.5 billion which is 2.5 per cent of total FDI.

The Sectoral breakdown of FDI investment in India provided by CMIE economic outlook shows Computer software and hardware is the leading FDI receiving sector in India received investment worth $14.5 billion of (24.6 per cent) of total investment in India, which is followed by Services sector $7.1 billion (12.1 per cent), Automobile industry $7.0 billion (11.9 per cent), Trading $4.5 billion (7.7 per cent), and Infrastructure construction $3.2 billion (5.5 per cent).

