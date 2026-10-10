India’s money supply growth hits 17.3%: Why expert warns of inflation risks

The figures point to a sharp acceleration in monetary expansion, although the implications for consumer prices will depend on how the additional liquidity translates into spending, credit demand and economic activity.

What is the Golden Growth Rate?

Hanke’s Golden Growth Rate framework suggests that money supply should expand at a pace consistent with a country’s long-term real economic growth and its inflation objective. For India, he puts this rate at 10.2% annually, which he says is consistent with achieving the Reserve Bank of India’s 4% inflation target.

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The latest M3 growth figure cited by Hanke is significantly higher than this benchmark. The gap, according to his framework, raises the risk that excess monetary expansion could eventually feed into higher prices.

#IndiaWatch🇮🇳: India's money supply (M3) is EXPLODING. It's growing at 17.3%/yr. The 6-month annualized rate is 20.2%. The 3-month annualized rate is 31.5%. THIS SPELLS TROUBLE. Hanke's Golden Growth Rate for M3 is 10.2%/yr, a rate consistent with hitting India's 4% inflation target. IT'S NO SURPRISE THAT INFLATION IS SURGING AND IS WELL ABOVE THE TARGET. THE RBI = LOSING CONTROL. — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) October 10, 2026

However, the 10.2% rate is Hanke’s estimate, not an official RBI monetary growth target. Money supply growth also does not translate mechanically into inflation, as the relationship depends on factors including money circulation, bank lending, economic output and demand.

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Why faster money supply growth matters

M3 is a broad measure of money supply that captures currency and various forms of bank deposits. Its growth can reflect changes in liquidity, banking activity and credit creation across the economy.

When money supply expands faster than the economy’s capacity to produce goods and services, it can contribute to inflation if demand rises faster than supply. The effect may be particularly visible when supply constraints, higher commodity prices or strong consumer demand are already putting pressure on prices.

Hanke cited annualised growth rates of 20.2% over six months and 31.5% over three months, suggesting that the recent pace of monetary expansion has accelerated further. However, shorter-period annualised rates can be volatile and need to be assessed alongside longer-term trends.

What it means for RBI policy

Hanke has argued that India’s monetary expansion poses a risk to its inflation objective. Whether this translates into sustained price pressures will depend on official inflation readings and broader economic conditions.

For the RBI, the key question is whether faster money supply growth is translating into persistent inflation. The latest M3 figures alone do not establish that inflation is surging or that the central bank has lost control of monetary conditions. Consumer price data, credit growth and demand trends will be crucial in determining the actual inflation outlook.