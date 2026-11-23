The improvement was primarily driven by manufacturing, where stronger domestic demand, rising new orders and higher production helped offset the moderation in services activity.

Manufacturing activity reaches nine-month high

The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.0 in November from 54.7 in October, marking its highest level in nine months. Meanwhile, the manufacturing output index increased to 58.3 from 57.0, indicating a faster expansion in factory production.

The improvement comes after a relatively softer period for manufacturing activity earlier in the second half of 2026. Data from the monthly PMI series shows that the manufacturing index had fallen to 52.8 in August before recovering to 55.1 in September. It moderated slightly to 54.7 in October before rising to 56.0 in November.

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According to HSBC Chief India Economist Pranjul Bhandari, the acceleration in manufacturing activity was largely driven by stronger domestic demand, although the pace of growth in new export orders moderated slightly.

New business grows at fastest pace since June

Demand conditions in India's private sector has improved in November, as total new business grew at its fastest pace since June. Manufacturers noted a rise in new orders, supported by favourable market conditions and the acquisition of new customers. Survey respondents highlighted stronger demand in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and healthcare, chemicals, electronic components, metals, power transmission equipment, logistics, financial services, information technology, and infrastructure. International demand also gained momentum, with new export orders rising at their fastest rate in four months. Export demand strengthened across both sectors, with manufacturing firms recording stronger growth in international sales and service providers reporting an acceleration in export business.

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Manufacturing hiring improves as services employment declines

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Employment trends presented a contrasting picture across the two sectors.

Manufacturing firms increased their workforce at the fastest pace in seven months, while employment in the services sector declined marginally. The survey also showed that outstanding business volumes declined for the second consecutive month. While service providers reported a reduction in unfinished work, manufacturers recorded another marginal increase in backlogs.

Input cost pressures remain subdued

Cost pressures remained relatively mild during November, with operating expenses rising only slightly across manufacturing and services.

However, companies increased their selling prices at a faster pace than in October. Despite the acceleration, the rate of output-price inflation remained modest compared with its historical trend.

According to Bhandari, subdued input-cost inflation and a modest increase in output-price inflation supported business margins.

Overall, India's private sector continued to expand in November, with stronger manufacturing output and new orders largely offsetting slower growth in services activity. However, the index measuring business confidence about the year-ahead outlook remained below its long-run average.

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