"I want to speak openly today. I haven't come here for formality; I've come to meet you from the bottom of my heart. And I respect you all; that's why I've come. But your experience with previous governments is so bitter that I'm bearing the brunt of it. This isn't the old government. This is a friendly government. It knows how to maintain friendships," Modi told industry leaders.

He then invited them to suggest further policy changes without hesitation. "Without hesitation, without hesitation, write to me openly about what reforms are still needed. And I'll tell you again and again to send frank suggestions. Maybe you'll touch two out of 100, and that's my fault. Don't hold back. The government's doors and its mind are completely open," he said.

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The Prime Minister also questioned whether Indian companies were doing enough to capitalise on the free trade agreements signed with major global economies.

"In the past few years, India has signed trade agreements with many countries around the world. Have you ever sat down and thought about it, FICCI members? When a free trade agreement is reached with the world's major economies, it means doors have opened for you. Have you made any plans to seize the opportunity, or will you have to come to your place for this too?" Modi asked.

He said the agreements offered businesses a major opportunity to expand their presence in international markets. "There can't be a more historic opportunity than this. And if you don't take advantage of all my hard work, who will? Tell me, brother! I'm doing this for you, and through you, for the country. You are a huge medium. Recognise your strength," he said.

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'Don't treat 1.4 billion citizens as an assured market'

Modi also criticised the tendency of Indian manufacturers to rely on the country's large consumer market without improving product quality.

"We have a market of 1.4 billion citizens, and sometimes that's your problem. Because you know that whatever you make, it's bound to sell. Someone will buy it. If someone from a big city won't buy it, someone from a small city will; if someone from a small city won't buy it, someone from a big village will, or else someone from a village will," he said.

The Prime Minister said businesses could no longer assume that a large domestic market guaranteed sales. "This can't continue. Times have changed. You'll have to change your quality. Don't treat 1.4 billion citizens as an 'assured market'," Modi said.

He also questioned why Indian sellers continued to promote products as being of "export quality" to convince domestic consumers of their quality.

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"And the other group, which is more prevalent here, says to a customer, 'Hey, look, it's export quality!' What do you think of the people of our country? Don't they deserve good quality? Even today, they have to tell you that it's export quality. They also think, 'Yes, if it's for them, it must be good.' This thinking needs to change. My countrymen deserve quality," he said.

PM Modi urged companies to treat India's domestic market as a foundation for global competitiveness rather than a guaranteed source of demand.

"I repeat, our domestic market shouldn't be our comfort zone. Friends, get over this psychology of 'so many people will sell your goods.' This should give us the confidence to compete in global markets. We have to instill that in our minds," he said.

He asked businesses to study consumer preferences in overseas markets, invest in global quality standards and strengthen international distribution networks.

The Prime Minister also urged FICCI members to look beyond the organisation's century-long journey and consider what they could contribute to India's development over the next decade.

