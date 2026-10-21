Rubio visits Jamnagar: What makes Reliance's oil refining complex the world's largest?

The complex, operated by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, has the capacity to process around 1.4 million barrels of crude oil every day. Spread across two refineries at the same location, it has become a major centre for crude oil processing, petroleum product exports and petrochemical manufacturing.

Ahead of his visit to the Jamnagar refinery, Rubio described India as a "refining superpower" and said he would discuss with Reliance the possibility of processing more Venezuelan crude.

"They can, and we'll talk about that tomorrow with Reliance. They've done so in the past. They have the capability to refine heavy crude," Rubio said when asked whether Reliance could refine more Venezuelan oil.

Where is the Jamnagar refinery and who owns it?

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The Jamnagar refining complex is located in Gujarat and is owned and operated by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

It consists of two large refineries: a Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) refinery, which began operations in 1999, and a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) refinery, commissioned in 2008.

The facilities are supported by petrochemical plants, power generation infrastructure, storage facilities, and a marine terminal capable of handling some of the world's largest crude oil tankers.

Its coastal location allows Reliance to import crude oil from international markets and export refined petroleum products to customers across the world.

When was the Jamnagar refinery built?

The history of Jamnagar dates back to the late 1990s, when Reliance undertook one of India's largest private-sector industrial projects.

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Mukesh Ambani spearheaded the development of the first refinery, which was commissioned in 1999 with a processing capacity of around 660,000 barrels per day, equivalent to 33 million tonnes annually.

Reliance says the original refinery complex was commissioned in just 30 months.

The company subsequently developed a second refinery adjacent to the first. Commissioned in 2008, the export-oriented facility initially added around 580,000 barrels per day of processing capacity.

The two facilities, along with subsequent upgrades, transformed Jamnagar into the world's largest single-location oil refining complex.

What makes Jamnagar the world's largest refining complex?

The biggest factor is its combined crude oil processing capacity.

According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the two Jamnagar refineries have a combined installed capacity of 68.2 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), as of April 1, 2026.

The domestic refinery has a capacity of 33 MMTPA, while the SEZ refinery has a capacity of 35.2 MMTPA.

Reliance describes the complex as the largest and "most complex single-site refinery in the world", with a crude processing capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day.

The distinction is important. Jamnagar's status as the world's largest refers to the combined capacity of two refineries located at a single industrial site.

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The complex accounts for approximately one-quarter of India's total installed refining capacity of 267.1 MMTPA, according to PPAC's April 2026 figures.

After Reliance's Jamnagar complex, Venezuela's Paraguaná Refining Complex has a capacity of around 955,000 barrels per day, followed by South Korea's Ulsan refinery at approximately 850,000 barrels per day.

What makes the refinery technologically advanced?

The Jamnagar refinery's processing technology allows Reliance to handle a wide range of crude oil grades, including heavier and more difficult-to-process varieties.

According to information available on Reliance's site, the Jamnagar complex has processed more than 216 different grades of crude oil sourced from around the world. "The refinery has processed over 216 different grades of crude oil produced in the world – perhaps the only refinery to achieve this feat."

The company reports a refinery complexity index of 21.1, a measure of how sophisticated a refinery's processing and conversion facilities are.

A higher complexity index generally indicates that a refinery can convert heavier, lower-value crude oil fractions into more valuable products such as petrol, diesel and aviation fuel.

"The configuration of the refinery—which has a complexity index of 21.1—gives us the versatility to process almost all grades of crude oil produced and meet the increasingly differentiated and more demanding product specifications of global markets," RIL says.

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What does the Jamnagar refinery produce?

The complex converts crude oil into a range of petroleum and petrochemical products.

These include petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical feedstocks used in manufacturing plastics, synthetic fibres and other industrial products.

Reliance operates a refinery off-gas cracker complex at Jamnagar with an ethylene production capacity of 1.7 MMTPA.

The facility uses gases generated during refining as feedstock for petrochemical production, helping the company extract additional value from crude oil.

Its refining and logistics infrastructure also allows Reliance to adjust supplies between domestic and export markets depending on demand.