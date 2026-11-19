In a November 11 letter to the Finance Minister, reported by NDTV Profit, the federation warned that additional payment charges could affect retailers and distributors operating on thin profit margins.

What are the proposed UPI charges?

Under the framework outlined by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), select merchant categories, including railways, telecom, insurance and fuel, would attract a flat MDR of ₹5 on transactions exceeding ₹2,000.

Large merchant transactions above ₹2,000 would attract a 0.4% charge, capped at ₹300.

The proposed charges are expected to cover approximately 4% of merchant transactions, while more than 95% of person-to-merchant (P2M) payments would remain outside their scope.

Small merchants operating under the person-to-person merchant (P2PM) model would continue to enjoy zero MDR.

Advertisement

MUST READ: NPCI panel sets ₹5 flat fee for B2B UPI payments under new MDR framework: Report

Why are distributors opposing MDR?

AICPDF has raised concerns that transaction charges could increase operating costs for businesses handling high payment volumes but earning relatively small margins.

The federation has made four demands: suspend implementation, exempt M2M payments, clarify goods and services tax (GST) implications and consult stakeholders before finalising the framework.

It also claimed that promised consultations had not taken place.

Why could implementation be delayed?

The rollout, initially scheduled for October 15, was postponed until after Diwali, with NPCI yet to announce a revised date.

According to a Financial Express report citing industry sources, implementation could be pushed beyond the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Advertisement

However, industry officials indicated that further postponement remains a possibility rather than a confirmed government decision.

Discussions involving the government, Reserve Bank of India and NPCI are continuing.

ALSO READ: BT Explainer: UPI is nearly free for consumers, but wallets can generate revenue - the economics of digital payments

Why does NPCI want MDR?

Industry participants argue that payment charges are necessary to support investment in technology, cybersecurity and digital payment infrastructure.

NPCI's November 11 circular also introduced the UPI Vyapaar Saksham scheme, intended to expand digital payment acceptance among smaller merchants.

Funded through MDR collections, the three-year programme would support QR-code and soundbox deployment once the charges take effect.

For now, the government faces a balancing act between maintaining affordable digital payments for merchants and ensuring the financial sustainability of India's expanding UPI ecosystem.

DO READ: UPI payments above ₹2,000 to attract 0.4% MDR after Diwali? Who pays, who is exempt and when charges begin