Sydney Harbour and Opera House light up in ‘Tiranga’ colours ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia, the Sydney Harbour and Opera House light up in the colours of India's national flag, reported the news agency ANI. PM Modi arrived in Sydney for his second Australian visit as Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Australia | The Sydney Harbour and Opera House light up in the colours of India's national flag ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit there.#PMModiInAustralia pic.twitter.com/okv5QScGBy May 24, 2023

While having several rounds of discussions on India-Australia ties during his visit, Today PM Modi used a cricket analogy to describe the fast-expanding India-Australia ties. He said that the relationship between the two countries has entered the “T-20 mode”.

He was speaking after meeting with his Australian counterpart Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in which they discussed various issues, including the vandalism of Indian temples.

"I came here within two months of my friend Prime Minister Albanese's visit to India. This is our sixth meeting in the last one year. This reflects the depth of our wide-ranging ties, the convergence of our views and the maturity of our cooperation," Modi said.

"If I may say in the language of cricket, then our relations have come in T-20 mode," he added.

"I am inviting Prime Minister Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to come to India for the Cricket World Cup this year. At that time, along with cricket, you will also get to see the glitter and pomp of Diwali," Modi said. "The perspective of India-Australia relations is not limited to only our two countries. It is also associated with regional stability, peace and global welfare," Modi said in his media statement.

Prime Minister Albanese also shared how PM Modi's visit and the interaction they had will aid in strengthening the relationship between the countries further, he said, "Prime Minister Modi's visit to Australia has strengthened the close and strong relationship that Australia enjoys with India. This is a relationship we need to invest in."

"Our strong partnership with India will deliver benefits for Australia in trade, investment and business, and in regional security and stability. In my first year as Prime Minister, I have met with Prime Minister Modi six times, which underscores the value we place on deepening ties between our nations. Australia is a better place because of the contributions of Indian-Australian community, and we want to see more connections between our countries," he added,

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, and he also signed the visitors' book at the Admiralty House in Sydney.

Modi told the newspaper The Australian upon his arrival in the country that he wanted to take India’s relationship with Australia to the “next level,” including closer defence and security ties to help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

“As two democracies, India and Australia have shared interests in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. There is alignment of our strategic viewpoint,” Modi told the newspaper. “The high degree of mutual trust between us has naturally translated into greater cooperation on defence and security matters. Our navies are participating in joint naval exercises. I am confident that there is merit in working together to realise the true potential in closer defence and security cooperation,” Modi added.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny booking status: Check launch date and other details you need to know about upcoming 5-door SUV