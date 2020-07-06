Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 7th consecutive day; check out latest rates

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday, for 7th day in a row, with diesel remaining costlier than petrol for the 13th successive day in Delhi. Petrol costs Rs 80.43 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 80.53 a litre in the national capital.

Fuel prices were last raised on June 29, following which petrol hit a 19-month high and diesel price touched a lifetime high in Delhi. State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) began revising petrol and diesel prices daily from July 7.

Following this, the fuel prices were being increased continually by an average 50-60 paise per day.

From June 7 to 29, the petrol rate has been hiked by Rs 9.17 per litre, while diesel price was raised by Rs 11.12 a litre, an increase of 13% and 16%, respectively.

Also Read: Good news! Govt to pause petrol, diesel price hikes after 18-day run

Fuel rates vary from state to state basis the incidence of VAT (Value Added Tax), or local taxes, and are determined broadly by forex rates and crude oil prices. While crude prices slumped as the COVID-19 pandemic hit economies globally, fuel prices in India did not come down. In April, the Indian basket dipped below $20 per barrel.

Petrol and diesel prices are assessed by oil marketing companies such as the state-run Indian Oil Corporation daily, and any revision in rates is applied from 6 am in the morning.

Also Read: Diesel no longer cheaper than petrol; should you still buy a diesel car?

Check latest petrol, diesel prices across metros:

New Delhi: Petrol Rs 80.43. Diesel Rs 80.53

Gurgaon: Petrol Rs 78.65. Diesel Rs 72.81

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 87.21. Diesel Rs 78.95

Chennai: Petrol Rs 83.67. Diesel Rs 77.78

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 83.48. Diesel Rs 78.70

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 83.04. Diesel Rs 76.59