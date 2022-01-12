PM Modi to inaugurate 25th National Youth Festival, projects worth Rs 145 cr

PM Modi will inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival on January 12 in Puducherry, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, also observed as National Youth Day.



The Prime Minister will inaugurate a technology centre of the MSME ministry at Puducherry with an investment of Rs 122 crore.



The government statement says that the technology sector will contribute towards skilling youth and train around 6,400 trainees per year.



In addition, Prime Minister will launch the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam - an auditorium with open-air theatre, constructed at Rs 23 crore.



There are also plans for a National Youth Summit with panel discussions on the environment, climate and SDG led growth; tech, entrepreneurship and innovation; indigenous and ancient wisdom.



There will be open discussions with Olympians and Paralympians, followed by live performances and a virtual yoga session.



The Prime Minister will unveil selected essays on 'Mere Sapno ka Bharat' and 'Unsung Heroes of Indian Freedom Movement' as part of the National Youth Festival.