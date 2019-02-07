Delhi weather: NCR hit by heavy rain and hailstorm, air quality improves

Heavy rains and hailstorm lashed several parts of the Delhi NCR on Thursday evening, disrupting traffic on many stretches across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm and heavy winds in Delhi and adjoining parts.

Delhiites woke up to a cloudy morning which soon enveloped the city turning it dark while a light rain and high speed wind blew across the capital.

The heavy rains and hailstorm started in the evening, leading to slow movement of traffics in many parts of Delhi, Noida and Faridabad.

Fourteen domestic and four international flights were diverted from Delhi airport between 6 pm and 7 pm on Thursday due to bad weather, PTI quoted airport official as saying.

Though, the rain had little effect on the mercury with the temperature recorded at around 6 pm was 17 degrees Celsius, according to the weather officials.

In a much needed respite to Delhiites, the air quality improved to 'moderate' on Thursday, a significant improvement due to western disturbances, scattered rain and high wind speed, PTI quoted authorities as saying.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) of the city was at 171, which falls in the 'moderate' category, a significant drop from the AQI of 349 recorded on Wednesday, which falls in the 'very poor' category, the agency reported.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and between 401 and 500 'severe'.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar