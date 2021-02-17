Flying dosas? Mumbai sellers dosa-making technique goes viral

A Mumbai-based dosa seller's unique way of serving dosa by flipping it right from the skillet to the plate has caught the attention of many. A video shared on a Facebook page called 'Street Food recipes' shows a man skillfully preparing dosas and then juggling them up in the air directly onto the plate. Since it was first posted on Facebook, the video has garnered more than 84.4 million views and more than 1.3 million likes along with several comments.

The video has emerged from South Mumbai's Mangaldas Market. The ease with which the dosa rightfully lands onto the plate is definitely bound to leave you surprised. Watch the video here.

>

While many admired the seller's skill, there were others who criticised him for not respecting food, calling the stunt senseless.

"He's serving food artistically," said one user.

"It's a great tribute to the MALIK of this street food joint, very low price for a very tasty masala dosa" wrote one user who apparently has been a customer.

"Unique way to serve. This shows great talent but don't do this as it is Annapurna. Show talent in other deeds", said another user.

"Crazy. Throwing the food that too masala dosa will lose its shape. There is a limit for everything", said a viewer.

"What is the sense in throwing food ? Just to attract people ?Attract customers by Quality not by throwing Food like this," remarked another.

