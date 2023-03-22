11 injured after carousel at Ajmer fair crashes to ground

A tragic incident has been reported from the Ajmer district of Rajasthan where 11 people were injured when a ride collapsed at a fair on Tuesday. The victims were riding a carousel when it suddenly plummeted while on its downward journey.

A video of the incident is now being shared on social media platforms, where people can be heard screaming as the carousel crashed. In the video, a woman can also be heard saying "This is dangerous" while the ride was on its way down. It crashed moments later.

A police official said the incident occurred due to a break in a cable, according to PTI.

"Eleven people have suffered injuries. They are being treated at the JLN government hospital and are out of danger," the official added.

As per reports, the swing's owner is currently being questioned by officials in this regard.

This isn't the first time that such a dangerous incident has been reported.

Earlier, 10 people, including children and women, got injured when a high-rise spinning joyride broke down and fell at the Dussehra ground in Phase-8 area of Punjab’s Mohali in September.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Mohali for treatment.

The ride was reportedly full when it came down crashing due to a snag.

As per the organiser, the crash was a result of "technical snag". He revealed that the team organised fairs at multiple places but such an incident had never happened in the past.

