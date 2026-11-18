The word was picked as a hat-tip to the importance of being human as the lines between machines and people get rapidly blurred.

MUST READ | ChatGPT made homework easier, but grades fell 17%: Wharton professor explains how to use AI in new book

“Artificial intelligence has been a growing presence in society for years now, but this year it seemed to be everywhere. In many areas of life this has led to a re-evaluation of what it means to be human, as a counterbalance to AI. 2026 has been all about a refound appreciation of the human factor in what we consume (with a consequent human premium), and a new value is being placed on the human element in our lives in general: all confirmed by our analysis of the language data, internet trends, and search habits. With that background, ‘human’ was the perfect choice for our Word of the Year,” said Colin McIntosh, Cambridge Dictionary Chief Editor.

Advertisement

In its blog, the dictionary explained that the adjective ‘human’ has signified people as opposed to animals, gods, and more recently machines. It has also been increasingly used in compounds such as human-written, human-generated, and human-made. It now also indicates that something has been created by people as opposed to machines.

DON'T MISS | Can AI replace hours of corporate due diligence? What businesses should know before trusting the results

The dictionary acknowledged that the shift is possibly a linguistic development but it also could be indicative of something more interesting, and a turning point in the attitude towards AI.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates commented on Cambridge Dictionary’s selection of the word, “AI is making us think harder about what it means to be human. The measure of AI’s success should be how much it improves human lives.”