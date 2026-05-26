'All you need is...': Ankur Warikoo shares how he went from ₹14,750 a month to ₹33 LPA

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo has shared an Instagram post about his journey from earning ₹14,750 a month at the age of 24 to making ₹33 lakh annually within five years.

In the post, he said he returned to India after dropping out of his studies in the United States and felt “completely confused” about what to do next. He shared that he spent around 45 days looking for a job through walk-ins and newspaper ads before reaching the final round at NIS Sparta.

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“I hoped for ₹10,000 a month. They offered ₹15,000,” he wrote, describing his first job offer.

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He said he joined a team of very skilled people even though he did not have a similar background, and this made him think about doing an MBA.

Decision to pursue MBA at ISB

Talking about the Indian School of Business (ISB), he explained the financial worry he had when the one-year MBA programme started. “But if I got admission, I would have to take the biggest loan in the Warikoo family,” he said.

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He added: “So I asked myself: can I get a job paying ₹35,000 after ISB? ₹15,000 which I already earned and ₹20,000 which is the EMI.”

“The answer was yes. So I went to ISB,” he wrote.

Learning experience and consulting job offer

At ISB, he said he met many “distinguished people” and felt he was mostly there to learn. “I didn’t have anything to share, I just had to absorb,” he said.

He later prepared for consulting jobs and went through three interview rounds. “3 rounds of interviews. 2 were fine. I knew I wouldn’t get selected. The third round was with the MD, and he somehow liked me,” he wrote.

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That job gave him a salary of ₹12 lakh per year. After a promotion in 1.5 years, he left the job three years later when he was earning ₹33 lakh a year.

“Opportunities may come because of others”

“I am not the most intelligent person. But when someone trusted me, I worked hard to deserve it,” he said.

He ended the post by saying: “Opportunities may come because of others. What you do after that is on you. Never stop working hard.”

Social media reactions

Reacting to the post, users shared messages of hope and motivation, relating it to their own struggles with opportunities and career growth.

One user wrote, “Everybody deserves an opportunity. I changed countries for this and still appearing for interviews but only waiting. I will be that hardworking person once someone trusts me.”

Another user said, “So true man!!!! All you need is that one opportunity.. work madly towards it and the opportunity will definitely come but when it does ..it’s very important to not forget why you started in first place. Harder you work the luckier you get!! Don’t waste the opportunity when it comes to u.”

A third user commented, “You are the product of your company. This shows how your surroundings sets your growth mindset.”