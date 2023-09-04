Asia Cup 2023: Three dropped catches by Indian players in 20 deliveries against Nepal leaves fans fuming

Cricket is a game of uncertainties and unexpected moments, and the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal on Monday proved just that. The shocker of the day came when three Indian cricketers, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, dropped sitters in the span of 20 deliveries of the match that left spectators and netizens in complete disbelief.

Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain, missed a comfortable catch of Aasif Sheikh at the shortish cover point that could have turned the game around.

In the India vs Nepal match, when Kushal Bhurtel faced the last delivery of the first over by Mohammed Shami, he struck a powerful shot at a short and wide delivery by Shami but got a thick outside edge, further sending the ball flying towards the first slip. Shreyas Iyer gave a delayed reaction and in turn missed the catch.

Wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan added to the fielding woes by dropping Bhurtel, a straightforward sitter, with the gloves in the fifth over. This was a costly mistake as Bhurtel went on to score 72 runs off 57 balls before he was eventually dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal.

The fielding lapses by Iyer and Kishan have left fans on Twitter questioning India's level of preparation, particularly in the fielding department. Fans are also demanding that the team management take action and drop the players who are dropping catches.

"Within 5 overs 3 catches dropped by TEAM INDIA..Poor fielding like school cricket," a user disappointed by their performance wrote on X. Another one commented, “India dropped 3 easy catches against Nepal. Fielding plays a crucial role in cricket & missed opportunities can change the game. Catches win matches.”

"Kohli how can you drop that one champ 😭😭🥺💔 #ViratKohli𓃵," a third user wrote. "Back to back drop catches Iyer & Kohli 🤦🏻‍♂️," a user commented.

Within 5 overs 3 catches dropped by TEAM INDIA..Poor fielding like school cricket https://t.co/WEY8n81wj0 — Devansushah (@devansushah) September 4, 2023

India dropped 3 easy catches against Nepal. Fielding plays a crucial role in cricket & missed opportunities can change the game. Catches win matches



#IndvsNep #INDvNEP #AsiaCup2023 — Khadija (@khadijatweets_) September 4, 2023

Kohli how can you drop that one champ 😭😭🥺💔 #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ZMes6Rq3Hx — Deepak Jain (@Deepakjain1827) September 4, 2023

Commentator: What a brilliant catch by Kohli..



Gambhir: pic.twitter.com/FI8kftBOYG — Akash (@vaderakash) September 4, 2023

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Nepal in an Asia Cup match here on Monday. India made one change, replacing Jasprit Bumrah with Mohammed Shami as the former went back home due to personal reasons. Nepal too made one change, bringing in Bhim Sharki in place of Aarif Sheikh.

Meanwhile, rain has halted the match between India and Nepal. Nepal’s current score stands at 171 runs for 6 wickets in 37 overs.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 update: 'Vikram lander set into sleep mode at 8 am, payloads are now switched off,' says ISRO