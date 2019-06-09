Salman Khan's Bharat full movie leaked online on Tamilrockers

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat, which has earned over 130 crore (early estimates) at the box office in just four days of release, has also fallen prey to online piracy. This time too, it's the notorious website Tamilrockers that has reportedly leaked the film, who is now available for free download on its platform. Tamilrockers is an illegal website that has been releasing big-budget movies online. It is infamous for online piracy, and despite all efforts of the film business stakeholders and government authorities, Tamilrockers continues to expand its footprints across all languages, including regional.

Those contributing to this illegal website, sometimes, release a movie online on its opening day itself. Who uploads content on TamilRockers? As per reports, there are multiple contributing members from across the globe. The movies are uploaded once any member manages to capture a print from a local theatre. The members are paid on the basis of the number of times a print is downloaded.

Salman Khan's film likely to touch Rs 130 cr on Day 4; smashes several records

However, despite all efforts, authorities have failed to permanently ban Tamilrockers. In the past too, Tamilrockers has been blocked over and over. However, once an URL is taken down, its administrators manage to set up another proxy URL, which makes difficult to shut it down forever. Previous movies released by Tamilrockers include Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan, Yash's KGF: Chapter 1, Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar, Dhanush's Maari 2, Mohanlal's Odiyan and many more.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's latest film Bharat is doing exceptionally well at the ticket counter, despite doubts that the film's business could be hurt due to ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 going on England. After earning around Rs 100 crore in the first three days, the film could go up to Rs 35 crore on Saturday. After breaking several records in just a few days of release, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is now their second blockbuster after Tiger Zinda Hai. It is also the biggest opener of Salman Khan to date. Salman Khan has set a new record with Bharat's success -- he is the biggest star in Bollywood with maximum films (14) in the coveted Rs 100-crore club. Of these 14 films, three have crossed Rs 300 crore, while two films earned over Rs 200 crore.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Bharat box office collection Day 3: Salman Khan's blockbuster crosses Rs 100-crore mark in just 3 days

Bharat Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 70 crore on Day 2

Salman Khan's Bharat witnesses bumper box office collection on Day 1: Check trailer, cast, songs

Bharat Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's action drama gets a grand opening